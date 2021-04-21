Robot barman serves up cocktails for pandemic era

More
The autonomous bartender, complete with terrible jokes, aims to reduce human contact amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
1:40 | 04/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Robot barman serves up cocktails for pandemic era
He. And I'm. Carl. Will be over. Monday may be but that'll be an accident so strongly feel we'll also look at Clemson and that's where you believe that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:40","description":"The autonomous bartender, complete with terrible jokes, aims to reduce human contact amid the COVID-19 pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"77217561","title":"Robot barman serves up cocktails for pandemic era","url":"/Technology/video/robot-barman-serves-cocktails-pandemic-era-77217561"}