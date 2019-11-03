Transcript for Samsung unveils Galaxy S10

In today's tech quite a strong start for Samsung's galaxy S ten pre orders for the phone have set directors for galaxy phones in the US and Britain nearly 60% of those orders are for the galaxy past ten plus. As a larger and more expensive model selling for 999. Dollars. And at top tech executive is raising expectations about flying cars. Intel's drone chief says he expects cars to be in the air in five years several companies including movers say they want to launch air taxis by 22 point three. An Harley-Davidson is making a play for younger audience. It has bought a California based company that makes electric bikes for kids the bikes use it twenty volt battery. We have a top speed of about ten miles per hour they're expected to hit the market later this year that's a good way to get school it is those here that I have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.