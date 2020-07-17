Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Scientists discover ultra black deep sea fish, among the darkest creatures ever found
A and. Okay.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:28","description":"The fish were found at 200 to 2,000 meters below the surface.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"71842722","title":"Scientists discover ultra black deep sea fish, among the darkest creatures ever found","url":"/Technology/video/scientists-discover-ultra-black-deep-sea-fish-darkest-71842722"}