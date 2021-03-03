Transcript for Sleep problems associated with smartphone addiction

In today's tech bytes Smartphones and sleep problems a new study finding 40% of college students are addicted to their devices. That means they use them at least five hours per day and nearly 70% of those considered to have an addiction. Also had trouble sleeping. Amazon has changed its new apple logo after critics claimed it resembled Hitler's facial features. At issue was the blue tape above the smiling arrow critics said the icon looked like Hitler's mustache. The company has now tweaked the image of the tape is folded. In outraged. A Japanese billionaire is offering eight members of the public a free trip to the moon aboard the space act starship rocket. The screening process already under way applicants who want to join the mission and one in 43 must be willing to use their creativity. To help society in some way. And those your tech bikes at a rate that.

