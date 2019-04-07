Transcript for Social media global outage

In de tec bike big social media and back get ready for the holiday based drug is to grant was out pat users and a farm yesterday due to problems uploading and sending images videos and other files. Past acts like FaceBook down we're trending all day on Twitter which said it had problems of its own delivering direct messages. Who were each have a new way to speed up your time at a restaurant. The new dine an option lets you order your food and pay for it through the app ahead of time. Ideally your meal will be ready when you arrive at the restaurant right now it's available only in a few cities. Finally celebrating their third anniversary of Pokemon go. To celebrate the game's creators say there will be increasing spawns that even a shiny versions of the special Pokemon players are so watch out for other events. And bonuses to and watch out for other people are arguing your playing happy fourth. The exact right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.