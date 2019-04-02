Transcript for Super Bowl takes bite out of Netflix

And today's tech bytes not put the knowledge saying that it took a big hit on Super Bowl Sunday Netflix treated that its viewership in the US was down 32%. Compared to a normal Sunday the lighthearted post said. Still apparently in this soup horrible thing it's kind of a big deal. As predicted the Super Bowl dominated the chatter on social media overnight untoward of the house sacks Super Bowl is used more than half a million times a second most we have moment. Was the game's first and only touchdown. And the end of the game what was the most tweet it moment. It's Facebook's birthday today marks fifteen years since founder Mark Zuckerberg started his social site a Harvard dorm room. This was only for college students when it started users needed a dot edu email address to sign up. FaceBook now has 2.3 billion active monthly users. The wounds aren't your tax bite have a great day.

