Transcript for Tesla under investigation for alleged fraud

Today's tech bytes a tweet from Elon Musk triggers a Justice Department probe of Tesla the federal government has opened up fraud investigation into the company last month. Left treated he was thinking of taking tests a private. The message sure what the company stock price. And it Swiss designers have unveiled a solar powered gap back and sail around the world without refueling its topped with enough solar panels cover full sized tennis court. No word yet on the possible price tag for the seventy foot boat. It can actually sleep as many as ten people and back on land. This is Ferrari's most powerful car ever the month that's. 810 horsepower engine. If the car to sixty miles per hour in under three seconds. Ferrari's only making a few hundred then that's great price over one million dollars those your tech bytes. Every day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.