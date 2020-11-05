Transcript for Tesla threatens to leave California

At today's tech buyers tell us what threatens to leave California CEO Elon Musk wants to reopen the electric auto makers northern California plant but the county says he can't. Not until at least the end of the month mosques as bad violates test of constitutional rights and Tesla is now suing the county. There's a new way to air force social distancing on the street I'm mechanical but is doing the job in Singapore. Spot the robot is on patrol reminding visitors not to get too close. It barks out a recorded message asking visitors to stay apart. Microsoft is coming to the aid of workers everywhere who suffer from chronic email overload the company's. New office 365 program allows you to detect. And stop those reply all email chains in new feature can detect Ted reply all emails within an hour. Thank you. Does your tech bytes.

