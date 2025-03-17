Timeline: Boeing's Starliner mission that left astronauts aboard ISS for 9 months

NASA's Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams were scheduled to return to Earth in June 2024 but spent an unplanned nine months in space. Here's how Boeing's Starliner mission unfolded.

March 17, 2025

