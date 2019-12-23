Transcript for Twitter warns users to update app due to vulnerability

In today's tech bank's security if you use twitters android apps you should update to the latest version Twitter confirmed a vulnerability that could let hackers to use account information. Actually send tweets the company says it's been fixed but suggest users do that update and Motorola is delaying the release of its new RAZR phone. It was supposed to be available for pre order the day after Christmas some months next month but that's reportedly been delayed because of hiking and Motorola says the delete will be significant. Finally. As a pleasing set up there are plenty of reports the gifts arriving at home thanks to kids ordering them through voice assistance or other devices. To guard against unwarranted purchases through it lacks parents can set a pen or turn off voice purchasing from Amazon. Those kids they're so Smart and your tech elective it is and a hit have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.