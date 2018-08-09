Uber CEO: 'We are now the kind of company that you can be proud of to work for'

More
On his one year anniversary as CEO of Uber Dara Khosrowshahi talks new safety features, company culture, future IPO, flying and autonomous Ubers.
15:11 | 09/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Uber CEO: 'We are now the kind of company that you can be proud of to work for'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57694664,"title":"Uber CEO: 'We are now the kind of company that you can be proud of to work for'","duration":"15:11","description":"On his one year anniversary as CEO of Uber Dara Khosrowshahi talks new safety features, company culture, future IPO, flying and autonomous Ubers. ","url":"/Technology/video/uber-ceo-now-kind-company-proud-work-57694664","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.