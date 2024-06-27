Verizon fined over 911 outage

The company will pay $1 million to settle an investigation over a 2022 outage that prevented emergency calls, the Federal Communications Commission said.

June 27, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live