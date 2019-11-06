Transcript for New versions of the Facebook portal

In today's tech vice new versions of the FaceBook portal the video chatting Smart speaker was launched last November it allows users to video chat with. That was using Facebook's messenger and what's apps services the new versions will be out this fall. Technology could be hurting your health while you sleep. A study among women found those who slept with a light on have a greater chance of gaining weight that's true even if you fell asleep watching television. Researchers say the light may disrupt sleep enough to increase appetites. They say results are likely similar in men. At based book stalkers. Be ware companies rolling out a new feature for apple users. They can now a double tap a picture to like it much like insert grant. Previously double tapping a picture with zoo and on the him its critics say the new feature could result in some on want to it likes Adobe knows the has we'll find out. As your tech he likes me all the time.

