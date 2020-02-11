Transcript for Yahoo has launched its 1st smart phone

If they think buys Yahoo! it wants its first Smart phone and it cost just fifty dollars as a bright purple android ecosystem what. Free install apps it has front and rear facing cameras. And 32 gigs of storage service is available through Yahoo!'s parent company Verizon. Elect such as having a birthday sale Amazon's voice assisted turns the six this week. To celebrate prices on Alexa and able devices are being slots and echoed dot third gen drops to nineteen dollars. To echo flats will cost just ten dollars. Finally Starbucks says nearly a quarter of all US retail orders are. Mobile orders through the companies act the coffee giant wants the mobile order and pay system five years ago but it has become even more popular. This year during the pandemic. Does your tech bytes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.