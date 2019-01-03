YouTube no longer allows comments on most videos involving children

More
Plus, the Tesla Model 3 is now available, and it's National Unplug Day.
0:51 | 03/01/19

Transcript for YouTube no longer allows comments on most videos involving children
Is it insect bites YouTube is getting rid of comments on nearly all videos featuring kids. A decision follows reports have had a falsely been inappropriate messages on this page is YouTube says comments will be allowed on some videos for the pages must be strictly monitored. And temples model three is probably for sale. The company unveiled the electric car back in 2016. The 35000. Dollar car is being sold exclusively online Doug also says it's closing most of its stores in an effort to save money. It's time to disconnect because today is national day of unplugging. The day was designated to urge people to shut off their Smartphones or computers that connect with the people around them. It's SARS this evening in Los until sundown on Saturday its attention here that people of Marcus stay it is becoming. More popular. Let's connect. Don't protect bite at a call sorry.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":61409785,"title":"YouTube no longer allows comments on most videos involving children","duration":"0:51","description":"Plus, the Tesla Model 3 is now available, and it's National Unplug Day.","url":"/Technology/video/youtube-longer-comments-videos-involving-children-61409785","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
