Transcript for YouTube goes down worldwide for about an hour

Today affect bites it whether you. It was YouTube. The sun was down worldwide and stayed down for about an hour pages loaded half way that stalled in. Viewers got an internal server error message in so many people flocked to YouTube that it became number five on his own trendy topics list. And you might remember this Boston dynamics robots this spot many gained fame for opening doors and it's not stopping there. A new video shows it dancing to uptown funk and does it robot equivalent album will walk. As a song says don't believe me just slides and apple has cooked up a new bay goalie moody New Yorkers toasted his version of the image online complaining. By the donor like cross and the lack of cream cheese is a serious apple were spotted by remaking the outside an outing a sizable Cheniere. On the inside some people are very serious about their bagels absolutely those are your deck by have a great day.

