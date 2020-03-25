Transcript for Meghan McCain returns to ‘The View’ following pregnancy announcement

I'm your remote moderator and Meghan is joining us via Skype. Hey. Hey. Hi. How you doing? How are you? Congratulations. Thank you. Thank you. How are you feeling? Thank you for the applause. We're excited. A little surprised. You know, it's bittersweet because there's just a lot of people in a lot of pain right now, and I obviously would prefer to be in studio with all of you, but my doctor just -- I would recommend against it. Many know this has not been a smooth road to motherhood. It's taken a lot of, you know, physical, mental, emotional strength to get here, and I think like a lot of women, it just wasn't a straight line, and I sort of didn't know if I was ever going to be a mom. So I'm excited, and I keep trying to remind myself that people have had babies in much worse and much more intense conditions and, you know, this is just how it's going to be for a little while, and I think there will be a time and a place to talk about this at greater length, but right now I think America wants to talk about the coronavirus. That being said, thank you for all the kind words and wishes. I have been completely overwhelmed with all the kindness. So thank you. Great. That's great. Excellent. Excellent. I have to tell you people are looking for things to celebrate. So you've just given folks a nice little bump of celebration. Such a good thing. Thanks, whoopi. Oh -- also final thing -- They're practicing -- yeah? Whoopi said this to me. She told me, like, a year ago that I was going to have a child, and she told me the gender and you were 100% right, and this doesn't help my feeling that you have psychic abilities that I always thought you had. I told my mother. Whoopi was right about everything including the timing. Wow. Girl, you not in danger anymore. Wow, whoopi. A third eye there. I know. Fortunately it's working out. I'm very pleased. I'm pleased for you, and I'm pleased that, you know, any time people are celebrating the possibility of a birth, I think it's a good thing, and even

