-
Now Playing: Buttigieg: Would put my mayoral, military experience up 'against ... any competitor'
-
Now Playing: Pardoning war criminals undermines country's 'legal and moral' foundations: Buttigieg
-
Now Playing: Pete Buttigieg takes on President Trump over Vietnam War medical deferment
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg
-
Now Playing: Trump attacking Pelosi helps 'unite her within that caucus even more': Matthew Dowd
-
Now Playing: Sending more troops to Middle East 'exactly the right thing' to do: Liz Cheney
-
Now Playing: A federal judge is halting part of Trump's construction of the border wall
-
Now Playing: Sanders holds first Vermont rally of 2020 cycle
-
Now Playing: Judge blocks Trump's administration from using military funds for the border wall
-
Now Playing: Theresa May resigns as British prime minister after months of pressure
-
Now Playing: Trump defends war of words with Pelosi: 'She made horrible statements'
-
Now Playing: Federal judge blocks law making most Mississippi abortions illegal
-
Now Playing: War of words between Trump and Pelosi
-
Now Playing: Millennials who won: Connecticut's youngest state senator
-
Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi is not helping this country': Trump
-
Now Playing: Rep. Jerry Nadler falls ill at NYC event
-
Now Playing: Trump, Pelosi engage in bitter war of words