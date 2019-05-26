Transcript for 1-on-1 with 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg

Mayor thanks for joining us it's been another extraordinary. Week in Washington we had the abrupt ending. Have a meeting at the White House president try ending the meeting after finding out that Nancy Pelosi had accused him of a cover up. And we go to a war of words so. Videos that he's tweeting out that have been altered. What's your take when you see something like that winning what do you do it. Just that it's a continuing horror show right now in Washington and when I'm on the trail or when I'm home in South Bend. People want to know whether their lives are going to get better or worse based on the decisions that are being made in DC. And you have a president who has turned the entire thing into a reality show. And I worried moment like this is as were looking at our strategy is a party for point one. About the possibility that we would wind up engaging with him on his terms we've got a completely change the channel. And make sure that we respond to. All of this distractions of the nonsense coming out of the White House not just by calling him to account but by returning consistently to. The question of how American lives are shaped. By those decisions or lack of decisions that are happening in Washington. So so how do you think Nancy Pelosi. Responded. To the president to approve of the way she did that she. She was sacked tweeting when the extremely stable genius starts acting more presidential I'll be happy to work with him should she be changing the channel. You know she's obviously demonstrated a pretty strong mastery of the ways of Washington succeeded many times out maneuvering the president but I don't get the sense that any real results are coming out. Washington all right. It's one of the reasons why believe my party was able to get majority in the house it's just a little more consistent. Opinion was with the majority where people we need the White House to order for anything. But but Utah changing nature of how do you do do that with president trial if it works for. It does but part or how it works for him is he provokes us in ways that make it very hard. For us to do anything but respond on the nicknames the tweets insults. And what we've got to remember is that the more we're talking about him. The less we're talking about voters when the conversation is about voters we're going to win. Voters want a race they want health care they want a CA to be protected and for American take that step they won. Paid family they want Roe vs. Wade to be upheld not overturned on almost all of the issues. The American people are with us it is precisely for that reason. That the only way the Republican Party can retain power in the White House is if the conversation is about something completely different like the shenanigans of the current press what will occur. Her station has certainly turned to impeachment of weight and you said this week that while the president deserves to be impeached you leave the decision about launching those proceedings up to the house. But house Democrats aren't unanimous on this issue so who should make that decision leadership Nancy Pelosi who seems to be moving away from the impeachment idea. We're them are vocal wing the part. But what's interesting is the case for impeachment is being made most emphatically by the president himself because it seems like every day yours. There is another affront to the rule. In terms of exactly how that sequence work how those proceedings will be launched what investigations. Around them when we're in here from Lawler. When we're here again all of that I think will play out in the house where he knows each passing. There will be more Democrats and more Republicans. Opened. I'm just trying to be respectful. Best thing I can do to Guinness new president is to win the nomination and defeat the president. And my focus is on making sure that we actually. Because in the event frankly whether it's the president or the vice president on the ticket. But certainly in the event that it's this us. I think Democrats are underestimate despite his own popularity underestimating the chance that he went. Especially if our campaign does not appear to be speaking to people where they are or not presenting something old something new. Something different something will cash out there everyday lives and I very much worried about what a second look like it would be a disaster for republic. Missiles. I want to move to two foreign policy scary thing. The Pentagon is sending 15100. More military personnel over the east team due to her. Iran is that a good idea is that something you would've approved this is not a good sign. Escalation is the last thing. When you see what's happened it appears that the ministry. Driven by the way by John Bolton one of the architects of the Iraq War. He's continuing to try to prosecute that case to meet higher tensions escalation perhaps conflict on as though we learn nothing. From the last fifteen years armed conflict and conflict and at least. There's very little indication of a cohesive foreign policy or national security strategy White House while. There are some indications. That the president himself. Does not want a confrontation with the wrong. Russell lot of Haitians that the president may not be fully in control of his own administration and would be very easy. Through a pattern of escalation starts with record. Then it turns into movements and eventually turns it actions but that's just what does the president can that this is also. Based on intelligence. And the military's Central Command you know Central Command very well. They asked for these troops for Force Protection based on intelligence about. Missiles in some Iran in votes saying they could also prove that the running room Iran revolutionary guard corps was behind. Putting explosives on those freighters just off the coast of UAE so this is. Accountable and asking for this the system. There is clearly patter misbehavior and provocation. You. Goes back in different ways across lifetime. And certainly more recent years to hire case the actions actions their proxies. Art part. Well let's ask how to get here. And part. Stick to this because it's based on intelligence do you believe intelligent well I can. Way you know intelligence that it's what I do see what you have heard people in the military commanders and military today. Saying this was the intelligence. I think our national security policy test tools we escalation in the first. But but how do you do that if you're under threat so it if they think their forces need to be protected more you don't send more. I think that we have missed protect our assets. And the way this is being talked about. Makes me wonder where this this is driven as much by domestic politics. As it is by national security pairs again a lot of us are on the outside. This is certainly your region where there are a lot of threats and there are one issues. But we wouldn't be. In my if there hadn't been very shortsighted decision. Motivated by domestic politics to pull out of the Iranian nuclear. Hand essentially set off what media chain reaction. The could lead to escalating. Little and then bigger bigger provocation so if you were president what would you do with a to allow them to have nuclear weapons bill and that's the whole point of this Iran you radios to stop. Iran from having nuclear weapons you know didn't solve every problem including so they could eventually start up that was that was element eventually start up again. That the point is how do we do everything that we. Without walking into another conflict. To prevent or to play. For. Much does a mayor who want to have a dog this. There are tensions and conflicts. Involving keep one at least seeking to fight America. And there are tensions and conflicts involving people at least seeking to fight each other. We have to make sure that we are protecting ourselves without getting involved in flights that are. And other fights still going on Afghanistan you served in Afghanistan. We're approaching. The twenty year mark you've talked about nor generation. Ending these endless wars would you in that war if you were president would you pull our troops now. When I left Afghanistan. By years ago I thought it was one of the very last troops turning up the lights went. Five years later you could be old enough to list and on the line when non eleven start this. We need to and the reality is we aren't we. Is pretty much the only thing that the American left and right. In the Afghan government and the tile on in the international community only realized that it's time for us. The question is how we do and I am concerned about our pattern for leaving. That seems to engage the alma would engage the Afghan give us and for how we get now. What we've got to do is isolate the threats that are specifically related to the home. Established whatever intelligence special operations capabilities needed an off those threats and remove any ground presence that goes. And I think that it's like Joseph Biden's for many years ago. While many years ago when the time to make good on the view. But that's the kind of plane. Carry cares. Given not just a blanket counterterrorism mission and I was part of the partners. A responsibility. On Tuesday. Peace security democracy and prosperity Afghanistan. A responsibilities to action mayor it's. Anything that it's not directly related. It's not good enough justification for Austin troops on the ground in what is amounting to a forever. Move to China. The the president just doctorate sixteen billion dollar bailout for farmers hurt by the trade war between yes and Trent Trent was that the right move to help. The farmers while they come up with some sort of comprehensive plan. You know it's been described by some farmers. And don't think it's hoping the line problem. To underline problem is that these terrorists which are taxes. Paid by Americans are coming down on the backs where farmers or workers or consumers. Winner consumers find their pain on average 831. Dollars a year. Yen terrace implement by the trumpet fish. There's going to be outraged at this. Action that this Nazi have a strategy. Behind. It would be one thing if this were part of conference plan let's be better outcome with China but there's no evidence that the president. Knows what do. In these negotiations which is one of the reasons why they seem to be getting away from. Maybe we can take the edge off by paying sixteen billion dollars where farmers absolutely destroyed things like what's happening. In the soybean market. But it's not going to correct line issue. It's not going to make them whole as one person but it. Basically borrowing money from the Chinese or paid to farmers were losing out because of the tree with the we need China's help obviously. With North Korea Bernie Sanders at North Korea is one of the areas where he doesn't fault the president for meeting personally with John. Do you was that the way to go I know you've talked about more diplomacy. But there hasn't been any significant progress since. When the president met him he was. Essentially handing North Korea's something. Which rose legends. And the way diplomacy works the way. Deals work. As you get someone something in return offers it hasn't worked it hasn't worked at all and and president Truman was was handed a pretty tough hand. With nuclear weapons with ICB ams. Operational. So. Look at someone who's done anything that's war but North Korea's thorny issue analysts say one good thing that's come. The changes that happen. A regional security picture the last yours and it's this. Think we used to believe that we had to completely resolved the new players in order for there'd be any beginning when it comes to peace in the Korean and it's. I think now the thinking has shifted. To where maybe impossible to pursue peace indeed new others in weight each might help the instead of standing our ground on one. And letting you view roadblock the other. Seeing if whatever even tiny incremental. Gains in the direction trust could be made that are peace might help us with it sounds like things that contract. This is not going to be solved overnight there are some issues that the president but their threat if there's an urgency. There's always been uttered that there's there's not an emergency quite right this way because he. Has been nice to be strengthening nuclear warhead could reach the united state the one thing you learn. Government executive roles is that there the problems. Solved right away. And there there the problems and while pursuing a solution obviously were nowhere nears solution on this issue on this press. I don't think it'll be easy for an expert. But I do think that there strategies like what it described it could yield. More results. And you talk about your experience. Which leads us to the questionnaire asked all the time you're just 37. Years old in the highest office you've held this year. Your home town even if you have that executive experience which you do you've never dealt. Washington like we've seen today it worked toward problems how do you convince people you can actually and the fact that I'm not a creature in today's Washington. NASA nonaligned though. I would argue being mayors of any size especially in the strong mayors. Where and is about as good preparation. It feel like I wouldn't be getting these. Same questions are members of congress which is interest because you can view very senior member of congress have never in your wife managed more than a hundred people. A when you are responsible for everything from economic development. News public safety and emergency management days possibly its. Managing. Development deal. Figuring out how to hold your community together during for example racially sensitive officer involved shooting. When you literally get to 3 AM call to deal with manmade or natural disaster. You have good preparation is elected official it for office. Frankly it's so many ways on new for anybody who walks into. But the people rocked their own experiences. In different ways I would. My experience. Aided I think by military experience against that it. Where do you get your wisdom where do you get your counsel who do you seek out. We'll help you and in particular foreign policy and I know were very close to your. Who who do you look bored right. Well I try to surround myself with people who or no more than I'd do whatever it is asking him effort buys. Never wanted to use smartest person. Back home I'll learn to appoint people who. Reported to me but. Could also a certain sense mentor on things like engineering host eight or about four. Some foreign policy a draw a lot of advice from people who have experience. Whether it's Obama Clinton administration. Officials. Former ambassadors or scholars there's a new generation urging people. Or people like that no stunning international relations at Oxford for now. Professionals in the field but also people who worked well as. Seen this movie before. Man looking forward to. Rolling out foreign policy. Considered. All star cast its best lines there form wells. Understand the ways the establishment but also like neo willing I'll. It is Memorial Day weekend. The president and first lady Panthers game went Arlington cemetery Adam felt the same time. You were saying that the president fate. His disability to get out of service India. Pretty positive about that. Yes. There is no question. I think to any reasonable loser. That the president on the way. To falsify a disabled stat us. Taking advantage it's privileged status in order to points or not I was alive during Vietnam years knows it that was. Morally complicated time. And I know people who served of course and also people. Who decided to become conscientious objectors which was not an easy path time. And then you as somebody who thinks it's all right. To let somebody go his place into a deadly war and is willing to pretend to be disabled. That is an assault on the honor of this country and for that person now to be in a position at the stroke of the pen. To order their troops into that is a disturbing fact that I think we need to weigh as a country. I think a lot of voters knew about matter might might have suspected that themselves that was an issue during the campaign and he. There are a lot of reasons why this president one not many of them having news people being fooled into thinking it was a good. People voted at least a lot of people where I come from the industrial midwest voted. The way they did largely because they wanted to send a message that there economy and democracy have let them down so much. That they were prepared burned house. That's pretty much what we've got a one of the reasons why this president is exceptionally unpopular. Is people recognize all his deficiencies and the act. That and neither our economy toward democracy is working better for most of us. He even the economy all these great top line numbers doesn't seem to have reached so many Americans. I think people will be ready to make change if and only if we can explain how origin me personally that I want to go to comments about. With that the president made about service members who have either been accused. Of war crimes were convicted of war crimes he said we teach inventive to fight and they get treated unfairly and he is going to look at those cases. To see if perhaps there. The idea that being sent to or turns into murder. Is exactly the kind of thing that those of us who sort. Have been trying to be back for more than a generation. Where the reasons that Vietnam war veterans were treated so world. When they came home at least someone was an attitude that found a very hard to separate. Policies from the people sent carry out those house today one of the things that protects our troops morally and physically. Is the knowledge that if anybody in uniform does could crop. They will be held accountable by military justice for president especially a president never serve. To say he's gonna comment and overrule that system of military justice undermines the very foundations. Legal and moral of this country when you sir you are agreeing to serve the constitution and to uphold the law. And frankly his idea that being sent to fight. Makes you automatically into some kind of war criminal is a slander. Against veterans that could only come from someone Evers. An act when asked you questions and immigration. Are you in favor of letting anyone who wants to come here. I believe in lawful immigration that's how my father got here. Son came to this country for educational reasons and then went through the process to become there. That's also the case that there are over ten million Americans weren't document. Including many who were brought here's children who are as a mayor and his 9 am this is the only country in knowing which may be the only language they speak. And we need to have a pathway to citizenship for them. Also capable of handling this case as we are after all regarded as the strongest and most powerful country world. But we've got to have the resources that it. And one thing we need clearly is more resource is going to asylum process into the border. So what would you do with the people are clean right now an overwhelming the system. Well first of all in the near term we got to be ready to process those claims more efficiently and that's gonna take resources but what. We really have to do is a long term solution and you know there's a push people go on here one as one person but it. Who was migrant farm I think from Honduras he said. I'm not here to chase the American dream here to flee the Central American. We have anomaly responsibility. Interest. American security has an interest. In making sure that those countries stabilized which is why withdrawing aid from those countries some sort of clumsy effort to punish them. For their own dysfunction. Is only going to make things worse and probably lead to even more migrants turning up at our borders leaving they have nowhere else to. And just one and we we. We found this interview you did when you're only eighteen years old and your local paper. We talked in detail about wanting to go into national politics and all of the skills he would need to acquire to be successful I think I can pull it off its tremendous challenge a kind of sexy challenge but I wanna dividend track. Seems like you knew you were gonna do this your whole life. I was always interest in public service what it would not have guests at the age eighteen. Was how much I would find purpose and meaning local work. You know at the time on international relations most interest thing I wanted to study here but I did stay here. But over time I began to realize just how much purposes meaningfully in contributing to the recovery of mild. And it would've guessed passed up chances to run for congress or this. Wind up getting involved in. International affairs says. Military officer ran as a professional but I was looked up to people public service while it took all kinds of turns this way and that way college for awhile and journalists for awhile via a scholar. Always felt drawn some. A sexy challenges have been a sexy challenge well away if your curious person there's nothing. Because. You meet so many different kinds of people you touch and engage in so many issues hears only stories. And you fine every part of your capacity. Tested. From just the physical effort that it takes the wrong. Campaign. Two learning count speak and ask good questions. Now learning habit select. Team members and reflect well in doing good work. Learning how to extend yourself to other people so different from. That challenges. That is engaging thing I could. I think to do with my life. And wall this may not be. Career forming. It's certainly something that it is an extremely exciting for a long ball and where most importantly I think it must use a solid thought. Then at the ages thirty cent as the mayor BC where presidents. But what I found is that moments rule sometimes. Mind you you'll notice a line between what you bring to the table. And what the moment calls or to see now among other things is a moment where globally there's a new generation of leaders from France to New Zealand. You see people were the same age or younger. I would be on inauguration to me that's the country America should be read. Not catching up to. And it's an opportunity to be part of it especially with a different kind message in terms of tone in the terms of substance for the American people and for the Democratic Party. Thanks very much mayor that's right.

