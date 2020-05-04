Transcript for 'We need help': Alabama prisoner pleas for assistance in fighting COVID-19

Back now with a closer look at one of the most dangerous yet underreported aspects of this pandemic. The rapid spread of covid-19 in prisons. This "New York Times" headlines captures the dilemma -- jails are petri dishes. Only states have taken steps on their own to mitigate the risk. Late Friday, attorney general Barr called for the transfer of inmates most vulnerable to home confinement. Beginning with federal facilities in Ohio, Connecticut and Louisiana. Five inmates have already died from the virus. New cries from help from one of the nation's most overcrowded prison system. ABC news has obtained a video inside Alabama prisons. It's fixin' to be a mass grave site up in these prisons. This is a dormitory. We stupid crowded. We stupid crowded. Now, as you see, walking down the aisle and they got the turn, and, see that aisle is too small. It's way, way too small. These are the beds. They're right beside each other and this is the space. Stretch your arms out again. That's how -- that's how close we are. See these are the people that they should be letting go due to the coronavirus. What in the world can this man do? The sinks are very outdated. We cannot wash our hands simultaneously at the same time, you know? My thing to the outside world is help. Help. Help for the overcrowding. Help for sanitary purposes. Help for a release mechanism. We need to release some of these people. We need help. Traumatic video there. We reached out to the Alabama department of corrections, they acknowledged that current conditions mean they can't enforce social distancing adding the department is doing everything in our power to mitigate the spread of the virus. To date, no a single inmate has tested positive for covid-19. We're joined by Dr. Venters and former chief medical officer for the New York City jail system. A former inmate who spent three years in prison for a nonviolent drug offense. And Bristol county sheriff Hodgson. Dr. Venters, let me begin with you, just give us a sense of the scope of this public health crisis in America's prisons right now. Sure, and good morning. We have 5,000 county jails and state and federal prisons and probably juvenile detention centers. These places are almost perfectly designed and run to promote the spread of this virus throughout these institutions. Affecting not only those who are held there but the staff. We saw in New York City, just a couple of weeks, we went from 2 cases to 38 cases to now over 500 cases, split evenly between staff and detained people. So the danger here is that we're not only really going to see the explosion of cases among people who are detained and the people who work there, this is going to drive the entire epidemic curve for this nation up just as we're trying to flatten it. Topeka, you lived inside some of those facilities, give us a sense of how difficult it is, we saw it right there in the video, to accomplish social distancing inside these prisons. Absolutely, George. There's no such thing as social distancing inside of prisons. As you saw, the conditions are no different from when I was incarcerated in five different prisons around this country. That video is heartbreaking. You said it best first that this is a public health issue. Mass incarceration is a public health issue, and now that this outbreak has happened, I'm happy that we're taking a look at prisons in a different way and the people in them. Unfortunately as you see, there's no way to properly be six feet apart. There's no way to properly wash your hands. There's not enough soap. They can't use hand sanitizer because of alcohol products that are in them, they're considered contraband. That was an open dorm. Where I was, there were cells and in those cells were were locked in, sometimes up to 21 hours a day. I just received a call from a federal prison in Dublin, California, where they're locking the women in for five days out of seven days, so they're only allowed out of their cell for two days a week, Tuesdays and Fridays for 15 minutes a day, to take a shower, make phone calls and get to fresh air. This has to stop. We have to begin to release our people from prison. Because not only is the incarcerated population that's impacted it's the officers, it's the chaplains, it's the workers who come home to the community and spread the disease even further in the community. Sheriff Hodgson, the question is, how do you balance those very real health and public health concerns against the risks of releasing too many prisoners? That's a great point. Look, it's about your protocols in the prison. And how well your stiff is prepared. We've been dealing with H1N1, sars, it's all about the control you have in your prisons. Now, if you let people out into the streets, 80% of our population have drug-related issues, they have compromised immune system. You let them out into the community, they're at higher risk, become carriers, they'll start feeding their addiction, they have no support to get medications, they're going to have no rehab till tif programs out there, they'll be wandering into stores. If they have overdose, you have the emergency medical people having to respond and we worry about ingesting a particle of fentanyl, never mind the exposure to covid-19 which will happen. The other thing is, these people have no where to go. Many of them are going to go and stay in apartment with sometimes five families in a five-room I can't think of anything more dangerous, if we're talking about distancing, I can't think of anything that more distancing than having the prisoners in the jails, protecting the people from inside from having more carriers and more exposure. We have the protocols in place, we have no covid-19 people, we have been at this for a month. Most of the prisons I think except for one facility in the state in Essex county -- excuse mee, middlesex county, had one This is such a difficult dilemma. I wish we had more time to look at it today. We'll definitely revisit it. Thank you all for your time this morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.