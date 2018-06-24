Arizona Senator goes one-on-one with George Stephanopoulos

More
Sen. Jeff Flake sits down with George Stephanopoulos to talk border security, immigration, and Congressional efforts to reform the immigration system.
3:00 | 06/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Arizona Senator goes one-on-one with George Stephanopoulos

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56121029,"title":"Arizona Senator goes one-on-one with George Stephanopoulos ","duration":"3:00","description":"Sen. Jeff Flake sits down with George Stephanopoulos to talk border security, immigration, and Congressional efforts to reform the immigration system.","url":"/ThisWeek/video/arizona-senator-george-stephanopoulos-56121029","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.