Transcript for Bolton: Mueller indictment 'strengthens' Trump's hand ahead of Putin summit

raises thnstakesnd ts pressure on president trump to defend americademocr institutions. But as he showed again last week to, he claims that there much he can do to N. He may deny it. All I can do say, did you and don't do it ag but he maydeny it. You will to know. Today, blamesprest Obama as some of his own aides for not stoppithe hacking and E nbles Democrats themselves for being hacked. This was during the Obama admistration. Erdoing whatever it was during theiadnistration and I heard they Ng or people were trying to hack in toe the Republican national cotee. We hadh better denses. I have been told that by a er. D better def, so they couldn't. The DNC should be asd do algof themselves for lowing selves to HD. Reporter: Democrats, wary of a one-ne trump tin G, no aides involved, are calling this summito be can -- to canceled. If he and his team are llingto makethe subject of this indictment of Russian interferce a top pority Helsinki, the meeting should be canceled All of this leads up to talkthat beginomorrow between president trump and Russian idre mayor Putin. Is to trumpwill leave for Helsinki later this and ABC will haveerday from the summit on television and onli.ngunos adanimpcado The world cup officially will come to an ??nend day as force and Croatia battle on the fieldin the championship game a few hours from France ie heavy favorite to win it all. They havthe easy run to get to the Fina today. Croatia, the underdog, playing in their first ever world andtop of that stat, they are thcond small country ever make it ts far. The game kicks off in less two hoat11 am will out on a limb and say that thmae or two restaurants or bars near that WBE re usual on a Sunday mor. Shocki I don't know? 11:00 on a Sunday morning? Ey are filng up. They are laughing at us settg up the chairs. What time is the game Croatia. A agcer fatal sh a man and the community is oued but what authorities have to aboutthe deadly enunter. A remarkable re tell U about. A woman saved after driving her CAA cliff. E amazing way she managed to survive while beinstranded. Ware tracking showers this morning a temperature looks like we will be shthe rain and the numbers are going up. We return to the upper 80s today, so planni a pool day, keep an eye to the Y early onnd wi get back into the -- muggy upper 80s it will el like the triple digits and then A firefighter has DI baling a wilire near yosemite national park in California. Cials say Braden Barney was driving a bulldoze ent the fi from spreading. He Haen rkg since the fire broke out on Friday night and was out of the fire area. A avarchicago police officer has been placed onk teimpedthe shot -- after and killed a man. Protested erupted after the fatal shootilast night. Least fourpeople un been arrested. Police say the officer notica man witha bulge around hilined and as they apoached himatmpted to flee and reachefor they thought was a weapon. They fired their , SP Police don't go out ese tyof incidents, that is not something they P it is a tragic incident. Chicago poce is not fixed and D to know that. Ago polices not fixed. Police said thindeed find a semi automatic weapon on the man and dolieve he was licensed to carry and nceal a officials say that several rs suffered nor injuries during the protest. The victim has not been entified. A discovery we. In Orn woman habeenound alive in California at the bottomf cliff. La hernandezad been eling from Portland to southern California to see her sister axted her sister on July and she ne arrived her home but this week, a couple wag on the beach in big sur discovered her. There she was, Neary after her car had plunged 200 feet down a cliff. I want to thank , I'm Y, I in shock, everybody that helped day seven and you helped to whole thing. Can you imagine Angela sthat she used a radiator hose from Herr to get water coming down F nearby stream toct it and drink it and Y ale. She S taken to a hosp where E is being treated for Ries. De Angela ten??a es she is alive.amazing. Still come fixing se Jersey tit has a station to replace the aging brgehat create so many delays for commuters. Ar escafrom the zoo Ways to lose stubborn belly The Chili per Sweatut. Not cool. Freezi away fat cells with coolsculpting? Now that's cool! ING safelyzes and removes fat cells with ltlor no downtime. And nogery. Results and patient experien may vary. Includmporary nuness, discomfort,and swelling. Ask yourtor if olsculpting is right for you Ant coolsculptg.com Today R your Chae to win aee A prt is getti me time to place a rail bridge over the hackensack river ere is an extensionto apply for critical federal grants to T the it fixed. The federal department of transportion appro extension for the portal northbe project which has started the bridge often causes delays when it opens to let both -- boats pass to cse properly. Formula E champion has been crowned after first G of the ce a total of 10 teams are Ng out on the 1 1/2 mile track inbrooklyn's redhook section. Half of them competed on sat with braziliandriver Lucas degrassi in first PLAC a chman ended up with enough points to clinch the title. The series only uses electric but stillravels at incredible speeds. To createtype of motorsportand that is the idea suficienegurar el formula E. Ke electric cars and G itall over the world, anrace. Today will be E second leg of races. It is the en of a seven-month seas tt spans 10thers -- cities five continents. Stay up-to-date on the news D much Mo by Ng our Facebook page. We are closing in on 2 milli likes and we ke you to help us get it -- get user. Whs thrain getting out of herepo Ida is wrapping up rross pas the area no we could still see the threat ofshowers in some areas, not all until midday. We will E clouds giving way to sunshine. It will not be Afteron. It is not a washout, yes. Some place south jeey haveotseen rain so I am hesita to descrihis because I don't want everyone to think E entire area O terminal trav??se is getting rain but this has been a Y D so places have seen as much as an inof rain. Streets are wet U are looking outside, trying to plan your day, I will you what on the radar. Also, planning week. Questionable plans on Tuesday because there is an oalert because of the ooding and se weather. On long isla72 degrees, the same for Huntington. 73 on Hamptons. We have Toms river atand so L70s north and west of the city. Headlis this. Til 10 am, ey thunrss could go to south Jersey. Be ruled out but it isolated. Clouds and sunwe clear up or sunset. It will be muggype 80s, fli like 100 on Monday very unstable D see showers. An alert for Tuy because the amount of rain that we uld get. S where we go. Fiup, closing in on the citymeowers, some drizzle across parts of the nd raininto Allentown, Pennsylvania and Ng up agait the bordf New Jersey. There is lightning in these St and we wl noticethe motion of the storm batch, the batch of S is pushing G the state line. Won't ru out possibility of showers but I think a lot of that bound wi set up south of us until we can away threats for showers as the day moves hoboken, youe showers heading toward the shore. We will watch these closely tothe afternoon. Will begetffshore, a lot of this rain will head wn to E soh D we will wrap up with the at of shows. Gs are looking good by six P. Re clear tonight, starting Monday with sunshine, and clouds colct with triple digit feels-like temperatures on Monday often. Tuesday, a cold front oaches the area and afcts us all day. First with rain, and then a gets strong, coming through and itld potentily bring severe weather after the dinner hour into late evening. That is something to W. The getaway forecast and wellness forecast show thhe uv iexes moderate to high, even thougwe have cloud. 76 tumor afterthe front produces heavy storms on Tuesday, we clear out, low 80s foesday through Friday looking good Thursday and ay best daysof the week. Back to Done.ias. Serena Williams could not complete herrybook comack at the final. But she has a messfor all moms. Can E mets pi up The Yankees set a new record befthe all-star break. Sryan has the recap. Repter: They still have a mebajo 80 in the Yankees have senew record M runs before the mimer class T into yrday with 158 home runs, 83 shy of last ye's total for entire season. Oking to add to that, were not wasting any time. 1st inning the three run home run to right-centthnkees take the early , 3-0. A long ball and they are up by two.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.