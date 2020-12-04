Transcript for Digging into racial disparities in coronavirus cases from Baltimore

Now to that growing and disturbing trend, the disproportionate impact that covid-19 is having on communities of minorities. Baltimore is a majority black city that has seen more than 750 infections and 22 deaths so far, and it's about to get worse, labeled as an emerging hotspot for this deadly virus. The streets of the city are nearly deserted. As this virus zeros in on charm city, home to Maryland state delegate Nick Mosby, who's concerned about higher rates of death for people of color across the state. When you look at it from a socio-economic perspective, there's always been healthcare disparities in the African-American community. Reporter: Part of the district he represents is seeing a spike in infections and he's especially concerned for essential workers. Some of them don't have the ability of social distancing because they rely on public transportation to get to and from work. They work in environments where they're the front line. Reporter: According to economic policy institute, fewer than 1 in 5 black workers and 1 in 6 hispanic workers are able to work remotely. They're the bus drivers, the folks who are cleaning our hospital floors. Working in our grocery stores. Reporter: Like this 27-year-old, who died from covid-19 on April 1st, she worked at a grocery store in largo, Maryland. Reporter: Her mother tearfully told us her daughter was eager to keep working. It wasn't the money. It was helping people. Loving people. Making a difference. Reporter: Black marylanders account for a majority of covid-19 deaths across the state at 52%, even though they make up just 31% of the population. Similar numbers in other regions, Michigan, where 41% of deaths are among black residents who make up only 14% of the population. Louisiana, where black residents make up 70% of deaths, 32% of population. And in New York City, Latinos have also been overrepresented, making up about 34% of deaths there. These racial differences are due to some inherent characteristics of people who are classified as black or Latino, people who are descendants who were enslaved in this country. Have a history of being mistreated. To say these people have made a series of bad choices and that's why they're sick, leaves out a whole other side of the story. Reporter: Back in Baltimore, delegate Mosby wants the state to start collecting covid-19 data by zip code to see which already-underserved neighborhoods need the most help and to better protect any workers who can't stay home. Every's relying on them. What are we doing to protect

