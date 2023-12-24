Donald Trump faces 91 charges across 4 cases and a civil lawsuit

Sarah Isgur and Preet Bharara break down the legal fallout of the Colorado Supreme Court’s Trump ruling on “This Week.”

December 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live