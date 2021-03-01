Transcript for 1-on-1 with Dr. Anthony Fauci

Joining me now is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases doctor Anthony found chi good morning doctor found she. I want to start by saying this we report the numbers of deaths and cases every day. But I wanna pause for moment and ask you your reaction to 350000. Deaths we've now reached. Did did you ever expected to be that kind. No Martha I did not but you know that's what happens when you're in a situation where. You have surges related to so many factors. In consistent and hearing the public health measures. The winter months coming in right now with the cold with allowing people who are essentially forcing people to do most of this things indoors. As opposed alto is and then the traveling. Associated with the holiday season. Is all of the ingredients that unfortunately make for a situation that is really the terrible I mean to have 300000. Cases. In a given day and between two and 3000 deaths today is just terrible I mean it is I mean there's no running away from the numbers monster it's something. That we absolutely got to grasping get our arms around and turn that turned that inflection down. By very intensive adherence to the public health measures uniformly throughout the country with no exceptions. After watching the president just tweeted that the number of deaths is far exaggerated blaming the CDC is what he called ridiculous method of determination compared to other countries. Your response to that. Well it did the deaths are real deaths I mean he will all you need to do was to go out into the tensions. Go to the hospitals we'll see what the health care workers are dealing with. They are under very stressed situations. In many areas of the country the hospital beds a stretched. People are running out of bids running out of trained personnel who are exhausted. Right now. That's really healed that's not faith that's real. And doctor scratching we saw that the US is vaccinated only about 200000 people a day with many states using just a small percentage of the vaccines they have received. What's the biggest cause of this to away. Well I think it's just trying to get of massive vaccine program started. And getting off on the right foot there have been a couple of glitches that's understandable I think the important thing Martha. This to see what's happening in the next week to week and a half because the original projection. That general parent of who's in charge of the actual ultimate shipping and distribution. This allocation. They is does this ship being the as distribution and in this putting it into people's arms. So they were promising that they would have about twenty million. Doses. That were allocated. Shipped and distributed they fell short of that by the end. Of these samba but in the first couple of days in January they catching up with that what we need to catch up with now. Is getting into people's songs because there's now about four million we wanted to get to twenty million. But some little glimmer of hope is that in the last 72 wow is they've gotten one point five million doses into people's arms which is an average. But about 500000. A day which is much dead. Then the beginning when it was much much less than that so we are not where we want to be that led no doubt about that. But I think we can get there if we really accelerate get some momentum going and see what happens as we get into the first couple of weeks of Jiang. And and doctor Reggie the president puts responsibility on the states but Utah's senator Mitt Romney is she might have just heard wrote this week that it was. Unrealistic to think that health care workers already overburdened or CVS and Walgreens. Could really handle that vaccination program writing. That comprehensive vaccination plans have not been developed at the federal level and sent to the states as models. Is as incomprehensible. As it is inexcusable is that inexcusable. Well what we need to do mocked as we've got to get. Interaction between the federal government in the states to say the federal government should do with themselves that'll never happen. Still this leave the states on their own without any help without any instruction without any resources is going to be tough. You've got to have a combination of both you have to have a real interaction. A real partnership. Between the federal government and the states. That's what we're trying to do hopefully that will then materialize. As we get into the beginning. Of this year but you're absolutely right if you try and do what one way or the other it's not gonna work it's gotta be pulling together. Both federal and state will. Have a new president in a few weeks what difference do you think the public will see when Joseph Biden's press. Well I mean you we've already are heard the president elect. Biden talking about the kinds of things that he wants to see done. And that's going to be hopefully uniform throughout the country what divide but the president elect said about masks. Everybody Wear a mask no exception everybody for the first hundred days probably well beyond that. But at least for the first hundred days the goal of vaccinated mean a hundred million people in the first hundred days. Is a realistic goal we can't do one million people per day. You know we've done massive vaccination programs. Moffitt in art history is no reason why we can't do would right now the classical one. That people should just go back and look at go Google it it's really interest thing. In 1947. When there was a case of smallpox of an American who was vacationing in Mexico came back to New York City. And infected a group of people to a total of about twelve hospitalizations. And two deaths New York City. In March and April of 1947. Vaccinated 6350000. People. Five million of which they did in two weeks. RIA was a six year old boy who was one of those who got vaccinated so New York City. Can do five million in two weeks the United States can do what million a date we couldn't do it. What will hope that happens start to catching our act when we've heard about this new strain this new variant. How concerned are you about that and would the vaccine protect against backed. Well let me tell you what we know about that month and will get more information because will be studying auto sales because says you know. That mutant is already here in the United States has been well reported the brits have a lot of experience with. They tell us that it is I've mutant debt seems to spread more easily namely it is more contagious. Going from one person to another. But what they tell us is that it is not as is not more beer relief in other words it doesn't make people more ill will cause more death. And it doesn't appear so we've aid over lewd the protection. That you would get from the antibodies that are reduced by the vaccines that were currently using. That's what they're telling us they know what they're doing I believed them but we're gonna look at that ourselves we have a lot of people right now carefully looking at each of those. You're predicted that things could be back to normal by next fall. Doesn't that count on herd immunity from 75. To 80% of the population before things are back to normal in. You heard those reports about some health care workers aren't even taking a Betsy. Yeah it is totally gonna depend on the uptake of vaccines if we get. Seventy to 85%. Of the population. Vaccinated and we start let me right now we getting the people who in the priority groups but it's time we get to the end of -- the beginning of April I would have hoped that we would have taken care of all of those priority and have what I call opens season. On vaccines namely anybody wants a vaccine can get a vaccine. If from April may June July and August. We do the kind of vaccine implementation that I'm talking about at least. A million people a day in May be more. By the time we end this summer and get to the full. We will have achieved that level of herd immunity that I think will get us back to some form of normality and may be quite normal. Okay will all hope for that in the new year thanks for joining us this morning dart patching. Good to be with you Martha thank you for having me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.