Transcript for 1-on-1 with Dr. Vivek Murthy

With vaccination rates lagging the Biden administration issued an urgent warning this week about vaccine misinformation. Joining me now surgeon general debate we're think. Thank you very much for joining us this morning doctor I want to start with LA and those other counties now requiring mask. Which is as we have said counter to the CDC guidance. Overnight your predecessor Jerome Adams tweeted. That the CDC should be advising areas with a high number of cases to backs and mask. Saying that at the beginning of the pandemic when he and doctor felt she were advising against massed. It was a mistake and he regrets it so should the CDC. Advice. Change. Well thank Smart that. What we're seeing in LA county is is concerning this resin cases and unfortunately we're seeing rises particularly among the unvaccinated in many parts of the country now. And especially given a delta variance with the CDC did in its guidance about close at two months ago now. He's based on this science saying that your risk of getting sick or transmitting the virus was a low if you're fully vaccinated. They gave communities and individuals have flexibility. To make decisions about what to do with masks now in areas where there are low numbers are vaccinated people. Over cases are rising it's very reasonable for counties to take more mitigation measures like the mask rules that you see coming out in LA. And I anticipate that will happen in other parts of the country to should also say Martha that for individuals. As well depending on their circumstances some people may choose to continue wearing masks and such as those who may be. In you know compromise or people who have. Those unit built incoming members at home or unvaccinated. So people can make these decisions county certainly have their right to put mitigation measures back in place and that's how contradictory to the kind insists he's he is issued. There were shell would skate Canada CDC says this has become a pandemic of the unvaccinated that we have seen a number of cases reported. In vaccinated individuals how rare is that and is their growing concern with those numbers of vaccinated people who aren't getting OPEC. Well Mike paid the vaccines that we have against Corbett are highly effective and indicates of the MR name vaccines more than 90%. I'm effective in preventing symptomatic infection but it. They're not a 100% perfect no vaccine this and that means that. He will see some numbers people who have great through cases but there are two things to know about that one is at those numbers will be small keep in mind we vaccinated. Millions and millions of people in the United States we have in fact more than a 160 million people. Who are fully vaccinated right now so you will see and numbers in minority small minority people who are who do have breakthrough infections but here's the other thing to know. Is it when you are fully vaccinated even if you do have a breakthrough infection it's much more likely that infection will be there asymptomatic or mild. And that's really good news that continues to tell us that these vaccines are highly effective and that's one of the reasons we are recommending them for people across the country. And do you believe that part of these new mask mandates for the vaccinated like an LA county is because there's just no way of telling whether unmasked people are vaccinated. Or not is that part of the problem. Here well I think for a for communities where there are seeing as it is significant increase in cases have a county is one of those counties. I think they're looking to take. Mitigation measures two to reduce that spread and masks are one of them look when you have that we saw this during the last year the pandemic that when you have. Large numbers of people gathering in indoor spaces that that news. The right set up for Covert nineteen to spread. And so I think when you see counting such LA putting. And those kind of requirements in place there they're basing their their data and there are decisions off of what we learned over the last year about what constitutes. He high risk setting and again. Counties are gonna continue to make these decisions the CDC has also put together search response teams how they dropped from individuals across administration to help. Not only would these kind of decisions but we testing with. Vaccine administration with diagnostics the united monoclonal antibodies to ensure the communities that are seen rises in cases have the support that they need. The the World Health Organization warned that with the delta variant and the three other variants of concern still circulating. The pandemic is really nowhere near finished and new possibly more dangerous variants could emerge. If we don't get this under control now. What do you anticipate default looking. Well my thought I am deeply concerned. Be you know we've made so much progress over this past year and in need seen how many people Diamondbacks and it seemed cases come down. So markedly from there is January peak. That's been really reassuring and knowing that the vast majority the vast vast majority of people who are fully vaccinated I have a high degree of protection that also gives me. Some comfort but what I worry about my days are we still have millions of people in our country who were not vaccinated. We have to still protect our children under twelve who don't have a vaccine available to them. And I want to focus on the kids for a moment here because this is such an important probably don't talk about enough. For our children under twelve and I say that is a dad who's got two kids who are foreign three and who don't have a vaccine available and.

