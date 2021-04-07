Exclusive: On the ground in Afghanistan amidst final US troop withdrawal

More
Martha Raddatz reports from Afghanistan with an exclusive interview with the lead commander facilitating the U.S. troop withdrawal, Gen. Austin Scott Miller
9:48 | 07/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Exclusive: On the ground in Afghanistan amidst final US troop withdrawal

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:48","description":"Martha Raddatz reports from Afghanistan with an exclusive interview with the lead commander facilitating the U.S. troop withdrawal, Gen. Austin Scott Miller","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"78660943","title":"Exclusive: On the ground in Afghanistan amidst final US troop withdrawal","url":"/ThisWeek/video/exclusive-ground-afghanistan-amidst-final-us-troop-withdrawal-78660943"}