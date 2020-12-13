Transcript for 1-on-1 with FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn

Let's bring in the leader of the agency that gave emergency authorization to Pfizer's vaccine Friday night FDA commissioner. Doctor Stephen Hahn doctor Hahn great to have you with us it's always. We have heard again and again those first shots of the vaccine will be administered within 2448. Hours. So Palin is a picture of what we'll see in the coming days. So I'm FDA is not have a primary responsibility in the allocation distribution and we do you know that our operation warp speed and health and human services and CDC. Have been working very closely with the states. One thing we did when it was clear that we were gonna authorize the vaccine is Ted. To communicate with those partners. With those folks in government and outside a government obviously Pfizer. About our decision so that they could begin the process of distribution and I. I think we've seen in the press that the vaccines or are rolling out as we speak to get to a locations. Around the country. On and then the State's well operational eyes that and vaccines will be administered. What the one key part about this is the letter of authorization in conditions of use that FDA put out. Really does need to be detailed as much as possible driven by the day at. Which is why we took the time to look at that application in nature we could answer questions from providers and people will receive the vaccine. As of that the development and manufacture of the Pfizer vaccine has really been truly extraordinary but this initial batch doesn't come close. To covering even the estimated 21 million health care workers three million in long term facilities who are the top of the list to receive it. So how soon will they be covered. So I'm I am aware that many US government are working very closely with stuff Pfizer om and other developers to try to get as much out there is possible. We FDA what we're doing is we're working in terms of making sure that's a supply chain for the precursors and so. Anything we can do to expedite we will absolutely do that. But I am aware that it's an all hands on deck approach to get to the numbers are vaccines that yes Martha we're gonna need to get to herd immunity. At and so it. At what point in the general population receiving vexing how does that really worked people call up Walgreens to they call at CBS do you call your doctor. So we're gonna see that play out on over the next couple weeks up VC with the supply that we have right now it's gotta be it's probably likely going to be a very targeted approach. A based upon the recommendations from the AC IP that committee that that helps with those recommendations and and what the states prioritize. So. My I think I'd be only speculating is how that would happen in individual states but taking my FDA had on and is a position. I'm you can imagine that that through hospitals health care providers etc. there'd be the identification of those. Who have been prioritized based upon the HAP recommendations. As well as. The State's priorities station. And who knows what about those warnings the UK's advising people they history of severe allergies not to get the Pfizer vaccine what do you advise and is there anything that tissue parts are. So marked again this is why we do a line by line assessment. Of the data and I don't know if you saw any of the advisory committee public discussion of this but. We did not see them sing it with in the clinical trial of significant allergic reactions. Among the subject of the Cha however. That was seen arm in the UK role on distribution so what we said it would result taking this very seriously the safety is very important. I'm we'd put in our label that those who at any evidence of severe allergy to any component of this Pfizer bio and take vaccine should not receive it. Our however. We also went out of an abundance of caution have asked at the distribution sites. The available though is a medicines that might be necessary to address it. And so again because of the clinical trial data other risk appears to be low but we need to be very careful about this and make sure that we we administer this appropriately. And I want to talk little bit about the skepticism. Of the vaccine no matter how many times you talk about it being say four or you've delivered it. Despite reassurances about that many in the US continue to voiced skepticism recent polling shows between. One quarter and 13 of Americans do not want to receive a shocked. What kinds of problems to those numbers present. Mark today at that is a significant problem main if you think about how we get out of this pandemic. We have to continue our mitigation efforts right now that is so important mask wearing center. But the way we see light at the end of the tunnel the way we get through this is to achieve herd immunity. And that means we need to vaccinated a significant number of people in this country including those who are has attempt. And we need to address their fears and concerns. I'm we need to roll this out in a way that provides confidence to people but we also need to be transparent what do we know what do we don't know. And our process this is our contribution to the trend transparency. We want the dated to be known. We won of that advisory committee to be public because we want an. Everyone in America around the world frankly to see what information was available and why we need to judgment we made about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. And as you can see the experts on the panel and also gave with their vote. A thumbs up to that authorization process as well so I think that level of transparency in information helps us. Dark doctor Hahn I want to go back to the approval that you talked about the beginning when president trump tweeted a U last Friday get the damn vaccines out now. I know you have said that you were not threatened with being fired but did chief of staff mark meadows call you and say hurry up. So we pump have. From the beginning Morrison said that the only thing that's going to matter in this is the science and data and of course. Of course we've been asked to speed this process as much as possible so this didn't have even trying to change saint. That the president is now so so did push you and it could have been out a week earlier is that true. We do not fear that this could have been out a week earlier we went through our process we promised Martha the American people. That we would do a thorough review of the application and that's what we did. We followed our process. Thursday evening after the her back after the vexing advisory committee meeting. Our folks made the decision to go forward but we had to continue our. A discussions with the sponsor and so we put out a statement early Friday indicating that we were moving forward. With fists authorization with the sponsor that was early Friday morning. I'm and then we proceeded to do that throughout the day. And that is the urgency of the situation that we felt and we did this on behalf of the American people and and just very quickly mark meadows said what to you. Is it possible he said you would have to resign. So I'm again on I'm not gonna discuss its. Individual conversations. But we were encouraged to move quickly. On and we were already moving quickly and I feel very confident about the decision. OK thanks so much for joining us this morning doctor Han always great to see you.

