FDA panel felt J&J ‘should have been a 2-dose vaccine to begin with’: Fauci

Martha Raddatz interviews Dr. Anthony Fauci on &ldquo;This Week.&rdquo;

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live