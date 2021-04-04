Transcript for 'It'd be a mistake for fencing to be a permanent part of the Capitol': Sen. Blunt

Senator blunt, thanks for joining us this morning. You just heard general Honore right there. He said it's time for congress to pass this funding. Well, in terms of supplemental budget, I agree with that. I think we need to be looking at what our needs are. We need to be thinking about how we're gathering intelligence as it relates to the capitol, and what we're doing to recruit and what we're doing to train. I think that's maybe even more important than the size of the force as the former chairman of the rules committee, and now the top Republican on that committee and certainly working with capitol police to solve these problems and working generally to look at how we secure the capitol, but at the same time, make it as secure as it needs to be, but as free as we could possibly make it. It's an important element of who we are. It's an important symbol of who we are, and we need to keep that in mind with every decision we make. So no question, this permanent fencing still has to come down? I think the permanent fencing should come down. I don't think it does the job. In fact, the fencing was right there when the car drove through. The question, how far back would you ever establish fencing? One of the things that general Honore talked about weeks ago was the fact that actually fencing can create a false sense of security on a daily basis, some kind of temporary fencing that can be put up when you need it like we always secure the capitol before the inaugurations. Two of which I've chaired, is an important element to that event, but I think it would be a mistake for fencing to be a permanent part of the capitol. The message we send is the wrong message. Frankly we're probably preparing for the wrong thing. The idea of what happens next at capitol will be what happened last is almost certain not to be the case. Are we indeed seeing intelligence? I know you have a special focus on capitol security. Are we indeed seeing intelligence that the capitol has become more of a target? Well, I think the capitol has always been a target. It was a target I'm sure on 9/11. It has been a target over decades, and we need to be aware of that. I do think really doing a better job of analyzing the intelligence we have, knowing what we should be prepared for. Frankly, the new sergeant-at-arms in the senate has a military intelligence background. The sergeant-at-arms in the house was in charge of the D.C. Guard on January the 6th. They both bring something different to the police board than that board has had in the past. I don't think that board is perfectly structured, but I do think those two people with the architect, the capitol naval academy graduate Rick Blanton who was in charge of building projects at both of the airports before he took this job, at dulles and national, has a great security background, and I think we ought to be looking at what we do to make that police board work for efficiently, when there is a crisis. All three of them are distracted in other ways at that time. Let's talk about president Biden's infrastructure proposal. Your leader Mitch Mcconnell signaled Republicans are going to oppose those proposals, but polls show that investing more in roads, bridges, high speed rail broad band is widely popular. Any worry that the GOP is on the wrong side of this issue? I'm actuay for all of that. If the proposal was to do just that, I don't think there would be a problem with the bipartisan group of supporters for this package. I've reached out to the white house a couple of times now and said, you've got an easy bipartisan win here if you'll keep this package nearly focused on infrastructure, and then the other 70 or so percent of the package that doesn't have very much too do with infrastructure, and the other 70% or so of the package, if you want to force that in a partisan way, you can still do that. Why would you pass up the opportunity here to focus on roads, bridges, what's happening underground as well as above the ground on infrastructure, broad band, all of which would be 40% of this package, and I think that would be a stretch to get those things to 40%. There's more in the package, George, for charging stations for electric vehicles, $174 billion, than there is for roads, bridges and airports and ports. When people think about infrastructure, they're thinking about roads, bridges, ports and airports. That's a very small part of what they're calling an infrastructure package that does so much more than infrastructure that I understand the dynamic of taking a popular title and putting it -- wrapping it around a big bill that it's a very small percentage of, but it's the difference of whether you have a bipartisan, easy win or a very partisan, broad-based $2.25 trillion package. That leaves the question of how to pay for it, and the Republicans are against the tax increase and corporate tax increase that president Biden is proposing. It's still below where it was before president trump's tax cuts. The stock is booming and corporate stocks are up. Isn't this a good time to invest some of those profits in the future, and if not a corporate tax increase, then how would you pay for it in the. It would be a corporate tax increase. Of course, we would go back to the first or second highest corporate tax in the world which works to our disadvantage. As businesses are thinking about resourcing and bringing things back to the United States, restructuring how their companies are put together, the corporate tax is an important element of that. Every Republican in the senate who was there in 2017 voted for the 2017 tax bill to ask them to turn around, and within less than four years, turn that around is a very unlikely thing to happen, but if you looked at infrastructure, you financed the infrastructure of the country and added to that, some public private partnerships and I've introduced a bill with senator Warner in the past, a slightly different bill that would get us funding sources figuring out how you're going to spend all this money on electric vehicles which I think is part of the future, we need to figure out how electric vehicles pay for using the system just like gas-powered vehicles have always paid for it with a gas tax. It's a system that you can figure out how that part of the system supports itself, and then again you can have a bigger, different fight on all the other things this bill purports to do. Senator blunt, thanks for your time this morning.

