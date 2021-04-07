Transcript for 1-on-1 with Jeff Zients

This Independence Day a big step toward a return to normal life for many Americans as we celebrate this holiday together. On the National Mall right now ahead of tonight's fireworks. Thousands expected to come together for an in person presentation. Like so many across the country planning face to face celebrations. And holiday travel is surging. With 43 million Americans hitting the roads that's up 5% from even before the panda. Air travel exceeding pre pandemic levels for the first time on Thursday. And again on Friday. 58%. Of adults are now. Fully vaccinated and 67%. Have received at least one dose. But that still shy of president Biden's goal for 70% of adults to get at least one shot went by July 4. A race that's taking on more urgency as the delta variant spreads. So will that goal ever be mat with a vaccine now readily available what's behind that hesitancy. Those questions and more for White House covered nineteen response coordinator Jeff science plus Rebecca Jarvis standing by with the latest on the economic recovery. We begin this morning with our return to West Virginia once leading the pact and vaccination distribution. A model for the nation. Now near the bottom of the pats were fully vaccinated residents what could there example tell us about the vaccine effort nationwide. We hit the road to find out. It Alley you are not accident. Not yet it's something we heard over and over and over again you're not vaccinated. When. Added don't believe in an act and their reasoning they're young and healthy when I'm. On the ideas and right now doping and that is it that much. As we hit independent state shots in arms are slowing down and the people most hesitant young adults and about that. When we first visited West Virginia last January at the beginning of the vaccine rollout it was a success story. Doctor Cheri young was overseeing a massive operation. At Charles Jones convention center. But today at this a local Health Department you don't need struggling to even get a. Handful of people vaccinated. We were busting out of that scene so we have to get the convention center across the street. Every did 5344. In our best day and now we're back down to doing it to Tenet's. Eight to ten day yes how do you convince those people who aren't getting it can do it. Any way we can't. Around the country states are trying to entice residents dig death the shops in Ohio a new million dollar winner is announced each week. Out west millions of vaccinated Californians. Will be receiving fifty dollar gift cards. And West Virginia is doing everything it can to get people to get vaccinated they're offering free hunting licenses for fishing licenses. And hunting rifles and even four year scholarships. Despite being among the first states to getting older residents vaccinated. Governor Jim justice is frustrated with the state wide slowdown. Only 46%. Of West Virginians are fully vaccinated. The young people were have a hard time getting them across the finish line getting them vaccinated since the LD you can lead a horse to water but you can't make him drink right. I mean you you provided the vaccine and yet but matter what you gotta do is leave him to water new federal drink you've got to do some ways they've been pushed her bid to him. To some way at least a few would current. Nationally 67%. Of adults have received one dose still shy of the Biden administration's. 70%. Goal by the fourth of July. But that percent. Plummets with aged only 39 point 5% of people between eighteen and 24 years old are fully vaccinated. And among those not vaccinated 74%. Up from 55%. In April. Say they'd probably Orton definitely won't get a shocked. Let's go back Kate who's not getting backed the statistics that show it is poverty. Race. And you just look at the map it's a lot of red state. Well I mean is there are some truth to that and there are thing you know because you know the the red states probably have a lot of people that. You know are very very conservative and are thinking and innate thing quo no have to do. But they're not thank you rod or real labels right down to it. Bear in a lottery to themselves you know we have a lottery you know that basically says if your vaccinated we're going to give you stuff. We've got another lottery go wrong and it's the death law. This past week the highly contagious delta variant now reported in every state. In West Virginia those cases have quadrupled. In the last few dates the governor tells me he's scared to death about that growth rate. Do you really think of people who are vaccinated to. Who as you said may be more conservative may not want anybody in their business. A really ever gonna get vaccinated what what could actually put them over the edge to one of its. Well. Martha I decided this but what would put him over the there's an awful lot of people back. We don't know whether true we're going to happen is a catastrophe that none of this war in so we've just got to keep track. And there is a glimmer of hope in West Virginia twenty year old Allie Kirk was reluctant to get the shot. But while we were they are walked into her local drugstore and finally did it. Yes I'm to get the vaccine what changed your mind. Well a lot of my friends started gaining that my parents are vaccinated. I fell a lot more comfortable with that I did research from Miami. And I felt that it was time for me to get it I was ready. I'm ready Smith passed coated in get on the flight back to normal. Despite falling short of president Biden's goal to vaccinated 70% of adults by July 4. This weekend the White House is celebrating progress in the fight against the pandemic. Here to discuss White House cope in nineteen response coordinator Jeff science good morning mr. science. The administration clearly has much to be proud of this July 4 but it did miss that goal largely because of young people. What was the miscalculation there. Well I think I personally do have a lot to celebrate. We are much further along. And I think anyone anticipated. In this fight against the pan am. Two out of three adult Americans those over eighteen have proceeds at least their first dose of the vaccination and importantly. First and 90%. But people 65 and older have received at least one dose and about 80% are fully. Vaccinated that's so important as they work. The most vulnerable during the pandemic during the earlier stages of the pandemic for the vaccinations they accounted for EE percent. A coat that gas. Your right younger people. A particularly those in their twenties. Have felt less vulnerable to the disease. And therefore less eager to get shots they were made eligible later see it not been eligible as long and we continue to see. Hundreds of thousands of young people. Vaccinated. Each week but we need to continue to vaccinated every one particularly young people because what we know he's if you are vaccinated your protective. Pitcher not vaccinated or not protector that's particularly important for everyone including young people. In light of adult areas so we are going to continue our efforts to facts and they all Americans by making it easier. To get vaccinated into gas answer people's questions about. The efficacy of the safety of vaccines. Meeting people where they are particularly doctor's office. Way behind in vaccinations the doctor we talked to West Virginia the governor our polls even show that. 74%. Of those people will probably not or definitely won't get a shot. So well so what does that mean for getting rid of the virus nationwide will will it continued to be with us indefinitely. Well if you are not vaccinated you are vulnerable you're not protective. And we are seeing increases in cases in those areas in the country with his lower vaccination rates so it's really important. The people get vaccinated. The good news is confidence in the vaccine and those saying they're willing to get back that it has increased across time. As more and more people know people who have been vaccinated they can see the benefits of being vaccinated so we'll continue to. Make it even easier to get vaccinated answer people's questions it's free it's convenient. Most pharmacies. Which are within five miles 90% of Americans have no appointment walk up. Vaccinations will continue to blow deploy mobile clinics to bring vaccinations to where people are as I said earlier. Vaccines or saline if they don't operations offices doctors' offices. We we know it's easy to get don't it what does it mean for the nation if we have all these unvaccinated people who say they're just not going to get. Well we are we our backs meaning millions of Americans each week we're gonna continue to do yet. We're gonna continue to drive up the vaccination rate and we're optimistic that more and more people get vaccinated if your vaccinated. You're protected. If you're not vaccinated are not protecting apron yourself at risk. And your loved ones in your friends and those around under risk so the important thing is for people to get vaccinated as soon as possible. When you're not vaccinated you need to Wear a mask and take this public safety precautions. And get back stated as soon as possible. And mr. science there also seems to be some mixed messaging going argued the president says he's concerned about a highly contagious delta variant which is contributing. About a 10% rise and cases from last week. And yet today about a Alison people are coming to the White House for a fourth of July celebration. Now I assume they're taking precautions but is having a large crowds gather really the right message right now. Well we've made a lot of progress is a country as I said earlier we are much further along than anyone anticipated with two out of three adult Americans. Ari hadn't received their first us that is worthy. Celebration in the event of the White House is being done in the rightly it's an outdoor event with testing and screening vaccinated people. I'm not wearing masks unvaccinated people massed so it's being done in the right way consistent with CDC guidelines that said. We are doubling down on our efforts. Across the summer months we will actually millions more people because in need to get vaccinated to be protected against the delta area. Against this disease overall. Thanks so much masters I it's happy fourth. And thank you Martha act before and please if you're not vaccinated in your vaccination routine as soon as possible.

