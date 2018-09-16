Transcript for JPMorgan Chase CEO says he's not running for president but 'never say never'

being America's Beirst Job. Noxclusive interview th Jamie dmo the head of J.P. Morgan chase. He'sne of the lastaining bank CEOs that worked through the 2008ancial cris. Which began with the collapse O man brothers ten years ago this we a decade L, cod eet executive diamond bth business manmake a run for the WHE house? Rebecca jaaught up with him in New York. Why nhrt in thejamie? I sistrump was yon'althy new resident. Boy, W I wrong.he T W new Yorker actually earned money. It wasn't a gift from daddy J.pamie diamo taking aim at the president yid sident trum in a potentially 2020 match up. I'm as H as he isnd I'msmarter th H I would be fine. Immediately after, diamond ck pedalle shouldn'tave said it. More out of frustration, but I Shoun't have said it. It also pres I would be a good politician. President trueemed to ree firingack on twier the next morning the prleanker Jamie diamonrunning for president is ts. He's poorc speaker and nes mess. Otherwis is wonderl.ce served the esident'sow disbanded tegy and policy forum, says a run for the white hse isut of the picture for now. E done witlitics? Yes. No running for president for you? No. Ever? I never S never, but no. T Wall Street titan is diolimmigration to health care a yes nald tru. Unempyment b4%. At Recor highs consum confidence is booms. Yeh cditoes the president D When president trump was elected confidence sky roc consum, ne corporate because pro Busi, pro coetitive tas, regulatory reform. That's HD the econy. It's impblo T how helped just likesident Obama helped top the econy getting worse. They did policies I think that sl down grow. Some of th ve he should take some it for that. What kind of grade would you giremp omy? Iay pretty good. B plus, ainus? About T economy. Ten years ago it was a very I 158-year-old led for bkruptcy. Merrill lynch a bit dizin Are we in a place wherehe banking system wlever see something happen like THA the United States? E to say the banking sy. Ys very healregulatorshould take victory lap because Lehman W happen Tay. Era recession, it else. Banks got a significant amou of help. Post crisis economy? Your question is a little Al banks -ranks G H government did the right thing, but noall the banks needed that. All T banks, including J.P. Morgan continued to lend the Y. Public looks at it and it's unfair an it was. At it like the E shington bks got bailed and they suffered. The's some truth to that. They didn't see justice. I undend's anger out there. Ow would you in yoole that anger Ian't. There's nothing I can do. All I C iery client everywhere around theord things. Try to respect the mmunities. That's T best I can do. This week J.P. Morgan pledged to invest $500 million in coities over years through its advancing cities initie. We knorking with governme, working with CIVI societies, with buss can youabhous jobs, business, education,ndll

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.