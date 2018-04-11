Transcript for Jonathan Karl: Trump's 'counting on fear and loathing to rally' GOP is a 'gamble'

Mickey's 90th spectacular tonight on ABC. Take a look at fourth avenue. Yesterday they have what is called dash to the finish. It also doubles as the U.S.A. Track and field 5-k nationals. They start down by the U.N. And finish up the last mile coming through central park. By the time they got into central park, Emily was running by herself. She loves to run. This is her second world championship. Look at that. 15:38. John: Comfortable win. She is the national champ. The men got a little tighter. Through the streets of sixth avenue by our hotel. I thought they were flying. They really were flying. The part about -- an inch between them at the line. John: Emily Sisson a comfortable margin. You have to see the photo and he comes through. National champ in the U.S. At 5-k. A lot farther to run in this race. Men's race on the right. Women on the left. Such a beautiful, sunny day to be out and running. There you see des linden, the Boston champ, right there. All the contenders that you like to have. Last couple of miles, eight miles, still about 2:35 finishing. But it will wind up. Again, somebody has to get impatient. John: Does that tempo favor anybody? They can't all keep up, no matter how the pace goes. Regardless of how the first half goes. We have some of the fastest women in history on the track. I think it favors all of the athletes who have the great speed. Also the athletes that are cross-country athletes. So it's quite a bit shorter in distance and we have seen fast times but you have a slow race up front and in the early stages of the race, it really gets the athletes that know they can run fast like Vivian cheruiyot, she knows she can outtake anybody. Athletes like Mary keitany have to be worried of cheruiyot because cheruiyot, if you leave it to the last 10-k, account -- keitany will have to break from these athletes. John: Des linden has moved to the front a little bit, a pronounced lead at this point. Take a look at the men. Quite a group there. There is kitata. Technically he is the fellow in the lead there. All the players are in there, Bernard lagat running his first marathon. He is a fascinating story, talking to him about running the distance for the first time and how many times in his training, he said what have I gotten myself into? The second fastest man in history. The metric mile is 3:26. I think what may encourage this group to start running half marathons and now the marathon was the fifth place in Rio where I think he really believed he had a good chance at a medal. He is a former world champion at 5,000 meters. That I think nudged him to the longer stuff. John: He was adamant he can't go out in 62 and run this race. Right now kitata is out there setting the pace. This guy had a terrific last couple of years, he won in Rome. He won in Frankfurt. Second in London this year. Went to the philly half and ran practically alone. A 59:16 half marathon. He certainly has the goods to be out in front of this field, not just early on but as we come into central park as well. Such a different background. Lagat has been on the track for all these years. He is 22 years old and wept straight into the long distance. Marathoning for him, he has already run so many marathons at the young age of 22. You were talking about the great stat of there is a difference in age but also on the women's side and mep's side. It's amazing to see how the marathoning can be a young man's race and young woman's race but also old man or woman's race. It's very difficult, kitata, they better watch this fellow. He is capable of going the whole way, second place in London, such hot weather. He can go quick in that, no doubt about it. John: There is the men's leader board. As you can see, you need to see who is first and everybody else grouped for second. Kitata is out there. At 20, he ran four marathons. That screams hey, I am young, I am ready to go. I can handle this. As good as some of those guys are, at 30 you are dying to run that many. That's for sure. They run through Brooklyn and do that for quite a while after the bridge. Kitata is in front of not just the el Yeats but several thousand. Men's wheelchair race. We check the points. First place, 25, second place 16. And on down. They go through the sixth Abbott marathon. What happens is they put in a bonus point at 20-k. Daniel Romanchuk, he comes in first. That's eight bonus points. That certainly can make a difference. Now they come down to the finish. Romanchuk is there. Marcel hug is there. Romanchuk comes through and is the youngest winner in the history of the New York City marathon and he is also now the first American winner to ever cross the line finish here in New York. One second better than Marcel hug who has his fourth straight runner-up finish in a major and weir one second after that. Congratulations. Big day for Daniel Romanchuk, winner of the minute's John: We are back at the T.C.S. New York City marathon. The V foundation for cancer research founded in 199 by the late Jim Valvano, legendary N.C. State basketball coach, ESPN commentator many years. Runners representing team V, the most they've had in four years. Many have a personal connection to cancer. To learn more about the V foundation, please visit www.vjorg/teamv. Don't give up. Don't ever give up. There is the second wave here at the New York City marathon kicking off. There are three in total. The second wave and third wave gets the Frank Sinatra treatment as they go out and training is the work. Race day is the fun. You get to let out all that preparation, show off and get to shine. By the way, if you want to shine, how about last month, we witnessed almost something speechless. New York world record in the marathon. Tim, you were there. Tim: I was indeed. They got through the arch, unbelievable. Guru-like character. He took 1:18 off the world record. The biggest improvement for many years. I think he has put it into untouchable territory. I believe that will be the world record for quite a while. John: He lobbed a lot of time off that thing. To make this sort of even more digestible, this is a guy that went out and ran a 4:38 mile 26 times in a row. No recovery. Last week, world record in the half marathon was broken in Spain by five seconds. It is improving all the time. I think kipchoge's time is out there now. John: New York unlike Berlin is not a paced race. These guys are on their own to figure out how fast they want to run. The defending champ, Geoffrey kamworor, said his strategy is to run with the fast group and move when they move. I said to him, I think you are

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.