Legal issues ‘will greatly weaken Trump’ in the general election: Bill Barr

ABC News’ Jon Karl interviews former Attorney General Bill Barr about former President Donald Trump’s indictment on “This Week.”

April 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live