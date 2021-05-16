Liz Cheney discusses her political future and the state of the Republican Party

More
Rep. Liz Cheney spoke with Jonathan Karl for "This Week."
10:17 | 05/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Liz Cheney discusses her political future and the state of the Republican Party

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"10:17","description":"Rep. Liz Cheney spoke with Jonathan Karl for \"This Week.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"77721700","title":"Liz Cheney discusses her political future and the state of the Republican Party","url":"/ThisWeek/video/liz-cheney-discusses-political-future-state-republican-party-77721700"}