Transcript for Liz Cheney vs. Donald Trump: Martha Raddatz talks to Wyoming voters

Now to that shakeup within the house Republican caucus. Congresswoman Liz Cheney was removed from her leadership post for speaking out about former president Donald Trump's election lies. Despite voting with trump 92% of the time compared to just 77% for her replacement, congresswoman Elise Stefanik who has now become one of trump's staunchest defenders. The story is more than just a leadership contest. It's about the future of the Republican party. The resistance to the truth, and the future of democracy. As the drama consumed Washington, I headed to the open terrain of Wyoming to see what Cheney's constituents thought of her removal, and trump's continued influence on the party. Reporter: Wyoming is both stunning and bleak. Vast stretches of rangeland nestled in the rocky mountains. The nation's tenth largest state, but the least populous. Fewer than 600,000 people live here. That's a smaller number than in Washington, D.C., but with all eyes on its lone congresswoman this week, what happens here takes on an outsized role. Wyoming is the reddest of red states. Liz Cheney had no trouble with re-election here in 2020. She won every single county in the entire state except one, but these Wyoming voters, they love Donald Trump as well. Trump beat Joe Biden overwhelmingly with 70% of the vote. The question now, what happens to Cheney? Do you think it does come down to, who do you like better, Liz Cheney or Donald Trump? Unfortunately, I do think there is a lot of that. There is a lot of anger and dissatisfaction and trump has found a way to tap into that. Reporter: Rock springs resident and lifelong Republican max Nicholson says the GOP is putting loyally to trump over legislative record. I don't think there's anybody in the house who has a more conservative voting record than Liz Cheney. Reporter: But cattle rancher drew hardly says her record aside, she has gone too far. Hearing her rhetoric about her dislike for him really has, I would say put a bad taste in my mouth, but it's made me to where she's dividing the party. The Republican party today is Donald Trump's party. I liked his principles. I liked his values in that respect, and the things he -- the results that he produced, but I didn't always like what he had to say. A little kindness goes a long way, and he -- he could have displayed that a lot more often. So when you hear Donald Trump say the election was stolen, what do you think of that? Well, he's entitled to his opinion. I mean, that's the best thing I can say to that. Reporter: Dennis Loughlin, the owner of a Harley Davidson dealership in green river who identifies as a libertarian isn't bothered by trump's questioning of the election either. I think the media has twisted and turned things, and made the narrative fit whatever they wanted to the point that we'll never know. I'd put it up there with, you know, who shot JFK. So Wyoming loved Liz Cheney before. We'll see what happens next. They really love Donald Trump. That's the fracturing of the Republican party, and the fracturing of what's happened here in E state of Wyoming. Reporter: Wendy Schuler likes trump, but didn't like how Cheney was ousted. She's been a pretty good warrior for the Republican party, and a pretty good leader, and she's done some great things for Wyoming, and I think she just wasn't trumpy enough if that's a good way to put it. It certainly bothers Liz Cheney that Donald Trump continues to say the election was stolen. I'm not sure yet what I believe on that. I think she's kind of stayed in the past and I think he has, and I think it would be better for both of them if we just move on and see what we can do to make our country better and united.

