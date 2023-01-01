In loving memory of Dax Tejera

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl pays tribute to Dax Tejera, executive producer of "The Week with George Stephanopoulos," who died on Dec. 23.

January 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live