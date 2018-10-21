Transcript for Matt Gutman: Caravan is a 'mass of humanity' heading toward U.S. border

And joints. Megared. Matt Gutman is at the border of Guatemala and Mexico. Matt, what are you seeing and hearing right now? You're right in the middle of it. You can see this mass of humanity stretched behind me. That goes back two miles. We're told there are many hundreds quite possibly 2,000 migrants all in this procession, all heading north away from the border. Everybody you see here, George, crossed illegal likely over that river. They probably jumped or swam across or came across on rafts. You can see they're not carrying much. Many people have plastic bags, maybe a backpack. They have flip-flops and other shoes. Many say they're not criminals. They're not assassins. They only want a better life. They say they're going to keep going until they reach the U.S. Border about 1,700 miles away. 1,700 miles away. They're going to keep going. The Mexicans have been pulling some aside. Do they expect to reach the U.S. Border? We don't know what they expect. We are being sort of shadowed by the Mexican federal police. I'm going to get ahead of these people. We are being shadowed by the Mexico federal police. They brought plane loads of extra federal police. We don't know if we'll see any of these people detained. There's clearly no stopping them right now. They've commandeered the highway in this region. They don't look like they're going to stop any time soon. They sure don't.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.