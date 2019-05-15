Transcript for McSally on military sexual assault: 'Commanders need to be responsible'

I just feel very strongly. That community to be responsible. And this is and not just coming as a commander as somebody who is also know there are victims say it's harder to commander or commander might like someone else had not prosecute someone they know it's just not the way networks. Would immediately win. Women when someone is a victim many choose to report the first person they talked to is a sexual assault response Corning at their base. To get the care that they need. And then informed that they have a special victims counsel who's a lawyer in the room. Was there are advocates for them which is very unique thing that the military has that is in. Equal in civilian society by the time it gets to the commander. Who decides whether go to court martial and which is usually the base commander of thousands of people they're looking at the evidence the case and making the best decision continue. Judicial process that they have if the commander is the perpetrators Ingle above the commander in or around commander. So there are many relief wells in this process the problem is that often times. The case along the way is taking too long. It's like a cancer rotting in the unit while this case goes on that we don't have that absolute best capabilities for the friends X in order to build a case. While also having due process for the Hughes those are the types of real improvements that we're focusing on right now.

