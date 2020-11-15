Transcript for 1-on-1 with Former Obama Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson

Joining me now is Jay Johnson the Homeland Security secretary under President Obama. Secretary Johnson I know you just heard what ambassador Bolton said. What concerns do you have about the purge the Pentagon Department of Homeland Security NSA. And how does the incoming Biden team need to address that. I'm greatly concerned marker and thanks for having me on. The Pentagon is typically. And an island of stability in our US government. To see the secretary of defense fired just weeks before he would've left office. Eddie what eight. Is greatly concerning I'm quite sure it's concerning tore our military leadership and we can all speculate about the reasons for a tip it's got something to do with Afghanistan. President needs to recognize that battlefield reality doesn't opt in comport with the political calendar. If he wants troops out of Afghanistan. As I know most Americans do. We have to do it in a way that makes sense. In an orderly manner and that comports with battlefield. Reality and you know. Donald Trump the deal maker should also appreciate. That in trying to strike a deal you don't unilaterally surrender your greatest point of leverage bright. Unilateral read withdrawing troops before. That. Afghan government and the Taliban have struck a deal. So this is very concerning. And if our were in the Biden transition team right now. I'd be very focused. As party would pay on and restoring stability in our national security. And crucial. He is this period of presidential. Transition Biden has said it's. For example it's not critical for him to have access to classified intelligence right now. Because there's nothing he can act on what what sure opinion on that. Mark eight in new government cannot start or gender worry twenty from a standing still position. This is what transitions are four. Intelligence briefings PD bees when you're in office in national security. Are your eyes and ears and respectfully though the media what we read in newspapers and the like is simply. So there we understand how the media is covering what we know to be reality intelligence briefings are your eyes and ears. And president trump himself should appreciate that. During the transition for years ago I personally visited trump tower to tell them things before he became president that. I thought he ought to hear directly from the secretary of homeland security and I know he appreciated. So. It's a disservice to the American public it's a disservice to our national security. Two make the incoming government wait until January 20 to actually begin to get up to speed on our are myriad of issues. Let's talk about the division of the country you heard those voters as well you were Homeland Security secretary. How should Biden's Homeland Security team address these kinds of bitter division I wanna give you one more. Factoid here in the first year Barack Obama's term the number of anti government patriot groups. More than tripled according to the Southern Poverty Law Center so. What do you do about these divisions and what do you do about these groups. Markakis going to be a top priority for. Eight Biden administration. Our nation is divided right now and there are over seventy million people. Bitterly disappointed in the election result this is going to be a time for healing. When I was in office as secretary of Homeland Security I made a point. Of talking to all groups I made a point of visiting for example. Arizona ranchers on our southern border who were upset about border security. So that they would understand all the things that the Department of Homeland Security. Was doing on their behalf. It's the instinct of Joseph Biden I know from number of years in public office to try to bridge the divide. To try to heal the rift that exist in our nation right now and I'm quite sure. That he will make that a priority and I hope that he puts in place people in the Department of Homeland Security who will do the same thing and follow that lead. Well let's let's talk about putting people in place as you well know it's been widely reported. That you are a candidate on the short list for the Biden administration possibly. Us secretary of defense I know you don't want to lobby for the job but. When you think you would bring to that job and would you accepted its offer. Well Martha I've been in public service four separate times now. I'm in private life I mean join private life. If passed just two take on certain positions in government all right certainly seriously. Considerate I've been appointed to. The senate confirmed positions three times. In national security. And as a patriotic American and have to seriously consider. Anything. But. I've had a range of experience in in national security and if I don't serve in a Biden administration. I'd of course the please to advise whoever is serving. OK and thank you very much for your comments this morning secretary Johnson good luck to you.

