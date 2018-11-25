-
Now Playing: Gov. John Kasich shares his midterm predictions
-
Now Playing: Sen. Sherrod Brown on potential 2020 ambitions
-
Now Playing: Ohio Gov. John Kasich talks 2020 election possibilities
-
Now Playing: Dan Abrams and Alan Dershowitz on President Trump's legal challenges
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with Sen. Amy Klobuchar
-
Now Playing: Trump wants to keep migrants in Mexico while asylum applications are processed
-
Now Playing: Jerome Corsi negotiating plea deal with Mueller
-
Now Playing: Trump administration releases new report on climate change
-
Now Playing: Trump threatens to close US-Mexico border, says troops can use lethal force
-
Now Playing: Trump threatens to shut down the border
-
Now Playing: Trump threatens Mexico: 'We will close' the whole US border
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court justice fires back at Trump for 'Obama judge' comment
-
Now Playing: Chief Justice rebukes Trump on 'Obama judge' comment
-
Now Playing: Senator expresses regret as Mississippi special election nears
-
Now Playing: Trump fires back after rebuke from Chief Justice John Roberts
-
Now Playing: Chief Justice John Roberts defends independence of judiciary
-
Now Playing: Who is Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith?
-
Now Playing: President Trump sides with Saudi crown prince in Khashoggi case
-
Now Playing: Trump wanted to order DOJ to prosecute Comey, Clinton: Report
-
Now Playing: Who is Mike Espy?