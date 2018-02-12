Rep. Adam Schiff on Michael Cohen's guilty plea

More
The incoming chair of the House Intelligence Committee responds to a tumultuous week of revelations from the investigations into President Trump.
7:36 | 12/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rep. Adam Schiff on Michael Cohen's guilty plea

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59556196,"title":"Rep. Adam Schiff on Michael Cohen's guilty plea","duration":"7:36","description":"The incoming chair of the House Intelligence Committee responds to a tumultuous week of revelations from the investigations into President Trump.","url":"/ThisWeek/video/rep-adam-schiff-michael-cohens-guilty-plea-59556196","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.