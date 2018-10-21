Transcript for Republican strategist: 'Trump is on every ballot' in the midterm elections

slam, he's my kind of guy. He's my guy. I heard he body slammed a reporter. He was way up. He was way up. I said this was like the day of the election or just before. I said, oh, this is terrible. He's going to lose the election. Then I said, wait a minute, I know Montana very well. It might help him. President trump on the stump this Thursday in Montana. We'll talk about the midterms with Mary Bruce, Kim Strassel, Juan Williams and Alex cassianas and Carole finny. Midterm it is we know always a referendum on the president. Never more than this year. Never more than this year. Trump is on every ballot. We saw his strength and weakness there. The same week that a reporter is butchered overseas he's talking about body slamming a reporter here. What does that tell us? Trump is all about strength where everything is falling apart. Where everything is uncertain, you want someone to hold it together. All the media and criticism of trump and his craziness, there's another America, as we learned in 2016, that thinks the world is falling apart. One of the things we've seen, as Alex talks about, is the consolidation of the Republican vote which has attributed to the rise in the president's approval ratings? It has. It's also October. It's a time when you would expect to see some of this consolidation. I would offer not surprisingly an opposing view. Shock. I know we're shocked. I think a lot of people are realizing the trump rhetoric is not doing for them what they thought. They thought maybe what he's saying is offensive, but I'll be okay. What they're realizing is trickle down economics doesn't work. I'm tired of Washington having to spend so much time depending this president. Where are the jobs? You don't think the economy is doing better? Not necessarily. Look at the deficit. I think the issue is people are realizing this president is offensive. He's race baiting and he's reminding people of some of the things they don't like about him. That's a problem for Republican candidates. Mary, you cover capitol hill. Incumbents wish the president would talk about more is the economy, is their agenda. Yes. The president is going out there talking about immigration instead of hitting on the economy and some of the other issues that other Republicans want to talk about. When the president hits so hard on immigration, it also exposes the flip side, which is that congress hasn't been able to do anything on this issue. The president isn't an argument about policy. He's making an emotional argument. That's tricky. One of the things we saw is that, even someone like Ted Cruz, that puts him in an uncomfortable situation. When the president is talking about immigration. Yes. If you talk to the white house, their argument would be we were out there talking about the economy and we weren't getting a lot of traction. I'm going to make this a referendum on me. The only way we pull this out is excite our base and have them turn out. It puts some of the congressional members in an awkward place. They have to talk to that base, but also back pedal from the president a little bit. Overall the belief is that in addition to the Kavanaugh hearings, which gave a lot of fuel out there for Republicans, the president being out there and latching on to this, they're about mobs, we're about jobs, this is what's changing the dynamic that Nate silver was describing. As we heard from Nate, this could come down to who does the president energize more in these final two weeks? Correct. I think they're playing to the pollsters and the pollsters are making it clear the tax cuts were not working as a message for the mid terms. He switched now and said immigration stirs this base. This talk of mobs, especially after Kavanaugh, stirs the Republican base. It becomes a base election in that instance. Get our people out to the polls. What you've seen after Kavanaugh is a level of enthusiasm. The president is all about going after the press or going after the immigrants. I was going to say, that kind of fear mongering, part of the what we're hearing is not getting to the why. It's energizing Republican men. College educated Republican women and independents like we saw in Georgia are not -- The Georgia governor race. Yes. They're not -- when he talks about the fear mongering and horse face, people don't like that. If I may -- Hold on. For some of these candidates who were trumpian it's problematic for them in the general. Trump didn't just drop on planet Earth. Democrats are on fire. Democratic women are on fire. The problem with fire is you can't grow fire on fire. It can't get anymore intense. The number of Democrats are growing. The number of Republicans is holding still. We don't know what's going to happen in November. It's all stipulation. Yes. What we do know is over the past three weeks there was a compelling analysis from Charlie cook. He said we know one of the biggest mistakes Democrats made is handling Kavanaugh. Three weeks ago they could have taken over the senate. They were going to have a blue wave. That is pretty much done at this point. It was clear three weeks out. The question is is that going to be sustained or has it peaked. Given the news cycle, who knows how long it can be sustained? Republicans clearly are betting on the fact they think they get a bounce from Kavanaugh. They're projecting that. That also could work to Republicans disadvantage. You could see a lot of moderate Republicans being turned off by the way Republicans handled this. Democrats could benefit from the entire conversation. Don't forget, Kavanaugh is not approved of by most Americans. His confirmation is opposed by most Americans. When you talk about whether the Kavanaugh spike dissipates, it's a real question. That's why when trump goes off message and makes it solely about trump and he talks about stormy Daniels as horse face and talks about body slamming, I think there's a lot of sense of, yeah, you're playing to the base, but you're hurting us. You're hurting us with suburban house races with suburban white educated women. Republicans are trying to make this election in the house about Nancy Pelosi and it caused some uncomfortable situations for democratic candidates. About a third of the nonincumbents have refused to support her. I want to show a little bit of that. You know, the president likes to call my mom a liar. What do the facts say? Would you vote for Nancy Pelosi for house democratic leader? Probably not. No. I don't support Nancy Pelosi. I would not support Nancy Pelosi as our next speaker. I put out a commercial saying I don't support Nancy Pelosi. We got a little bonus on that talking with Elizabeth Warren. A little technical snafu. Mary, this is creating an interesting dynamic. Democrats will say these are people not willing to declare her support. If Democrats take control, it's not certain she will be speaker. It all comes down to what margin. How many members are members who ran saying they wouldn't support Nancy Pelosi? We're seeing her lay groundwork. She said do whatever you have to do to win. I don't care if you say you won't support me. Everything changes if they take back the majority. You're so right about that. Remember, if you like your health care, you can thank Nancy Pelosi. People remember that. She's an effective leader on the democratic side. Don't discount Nancy Pelosi. Health care, that's the most effective issue for Democrats in this campaign. Remarkable too. Who landed us with soaring health care prices? The Democrats. Well the Republicans are increasing the prices now. People are saying it's the Republicans fault because they haven't fixed it. One of the problems for Republicans, they're back where they were in 2006 when they lost the house. One of the reasons that happened is because they didn't have an effective message on health care. The Democrats did and Barack Obama did. It doesn't help when you have the senate majority leader come out and say if we maintain control we'll do severe damage to social security and medicare. He said they're not going to do it. He said it's the real problem behind and that's the Democrats. The suggestion was the deficit is spiking and the Democrats are talking about this. The real cause is not loss of revenue but the expansion of social entitlements. That's not true. The revenue is down. No one cares about the deficit. As much as it's up 14%, no one carings. This election is about much bigger things. The world falling apart. Is the president a threat to women? Is he going to take women back? It's about turbulent change. We've been here before. We saw this election in the '60s. The counter culture was about women's lib and black power. What did that produce? Richard Nixon and the silent majority. Today we're back to the '60s. We have Colin Kaepernick. They want a check on trump. That's a lot of it. If you're a black woman -- It's a check on trump. Is it check on trump bigger than women's -- empowering women? That's one of the tests. For some of us it wasn't about the '60s have been ongoing. The '60s won. I'm agreeing with you. It's not about the '60s. America won. You say trump is about strength. He's about bafoonry. That's the debate, isn't it? What he's done this weekend alone on the khashoggi case it's like what he said about charlottesville. About being on both sides of the issue. It's embarrassing. Mary, one of the other things on the khashoggi case, even the president's strongest supporters in the house and senate backing away from him. The president's refusal to come out and strongly condemn a situation puts him at odds with his party. The president saying he finds this credible. Congress and members of his party do not. President wants to maintain the arms sale. Members of his party want to use it as leverage. It creates a divide. One notable person who hasn't commented yet, leadership. You've haven't heard from Mitch Mcconnell or Paul Ryan. Donald Trump's problem now is he's too measured? When did we enter this world? That's not measured. Hold on. He's not measured. He's trying to say it's okay. I think we have to be careful. I don't know anybody including the president who hasn't condemned this. There's a reason Saudi Arabia is the largest purchaser of American arms. They use them to project strength. In a region we don't want to do. Lives are at stake. If you're talking about reducing arms sales -- We're so desperate because of the deficit, we need that money. We're going to put -- The president has condemned the death of khashoggi. He hasn't condemned the murder of khashoggi. Do we know what happened? We have a pretty good sense. No, don't. For three weeks now this has been in the headlines, but doesn't matter to voters. A lot of people have a hard time focusing on foreign policy. It's not one of those issues that voters go to. It's something to watch on TV, especially when people are mentioning bone saws. But it's not necessarily something that the average voter -- it rises to the level like a huge issue. What it is doing is taking up a lot of the conversation. A lot of members of congress instead of being able to come out and say where they stand, they want to talk about the midterms, tax reform or the economy. They want to be able to talk about the economy and immigration. When you talk about the dismemberment of a journalist, or a dissident voice, people want to see the American president is able to dominate on that world stage and command. Instead it looks like he's deferring to the wealth of the Saudis and inviting questions about his tax returns. You heard it earlier from congressman Schiff. It's this distraction from the simple idea. If he was seen as in command, it would be helpful to the Republicans. That's all we have time for. If you're waiting patiently for a liver transplant,

