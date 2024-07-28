Republicans ‘don't really want to solve’ border problems: Gov. JB Pritzker

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz interviews Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Ill., on “This Week.”

July 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live