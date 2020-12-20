Transcript for 1-on-1 with Sen. Mark Warner

None of that massive cyber attack targeting the government's top agencies dozens of US networks priest including treasury state homeland security and the Department of Energy. Well president shrub downplays the threat his secretary of state Mike Pompeo called out the Russians. And top Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill are calling the attack an act of war that demands retaliation. Our chief just correspondent Pierre Thomas has the latest when Pierre. George the president suggested China might be involved putting him at odds with its own secretary of state Mike Pompeo. Who confirmed the Russian intelligence is a prime suspect. And then you have a statement from Senate Intelligence Committee acting chairman Marco Rubio a Republican saying it's quote. Increasingly clear that Russian intelligence conducted the greatest cyber intrusion in our history. George I've been covering cyber attacks on the US government for more than twenty years. And a never seen anything quite like this we're talking not just one agency but departments across the entire federal government. Russians are suspected of spying on the emails and communications of US government officials. And those in private companies doors there's deep concern that this is ongoing that the Russians may have the capacity to manipulate and damaged computer networks. Is all made worse by the fact that this breach was lost in March. And went undetected for months George yeah we don't even know we don't know right now how can something so sweeping like this happen. To a does a company called solar winds that makes software products which monitor traffic on computer networks looking for. Anomalies it turns out that this product is ubiquitous use. By multiple government agencies and many fortune 500 companies George. It's a serious situations and there's a bunch of questions how did so many government agencies allow themselves to be dependent on one company's product. And why work there so many secure re new requirements for this company that were not apparently followed George. OK Peter thanks very much is give more on this now from the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee Mark Warner senator Warner thanks for joining us this morning. You know we saw president trump downplay the attack yesterday in a tweet saying it's all under control the China. Not Russia may be behind it any doubt it was the Russians. I would echo what Tim secretary Pompeo said in Marco Rubio has said. All indications. Point to Russia I'm not affect fire I one of the nation's top cyber security companies who got half they also. And it indicted Russian thank goodness fire all right came forward. Because of they had not come forward we might not have still been able to even I've discovered the attack. This attack also shows winning nation state. Brings their best tools to the table it's very tough for any. Government agency or company for that matter. Keep them out so I think this raises a whole host of questions of how did they get in stay so long how we make sure. Our government agency for example says says it's supposed to work oversee cyber security there's not even a requirement. That private companies or for that matter. Even public. Agencies have to affirmatively. Report that kind of attack or intrusion. Two two system we're gonna need to look at a whole new set of rules and frankly find ways to align with our allies. Prevent this kind of activity from going forward and an infant under control right now he still ongoing. If this attack you mentioned solar winds 181000 customers. Ubiquitous across industry and government. We have narrowed vests two. Companies and agencies that we know the bad guys got in but they got in and they were in for a long time so they're very deep. It may be ongoing we have not discovered how we will ferret them pulling out and one of the things and we need to realize. Is when you get into a supply chain. Of AM. Any product. You can go from one company into another into another and ultimately get down to some of our most. Important innovation tools being discovered. By our adversaries this is extraordinarily serious and when the president United States. Either tries to deflect or is not willing to call out. The adversary as we make this after vision he is not making our country safer. We know this has been going on as is since at least march are we confident our systems were breached before that. And what is the goal of this operation is it theft and destruction of data where's the actual intelligence collection. So far the good news is. It appears. That only being non classified networks have been breached when there's no indication yet at least the classified networks have been breached number one number two. The amount of information. And the targeting of both of companies. Shows a very very sophisticated actor. This is classic. Obtaining information critical information potentially intellectual product. I mention fire I actually stole from far they've revealed their red team tactics of how they would counter a cyber intrusion. So. The adversary very probably as the secretary of state said Russia. Came away with a big big haul and we're still determining how extensive this attack would be it will take us literally. Weeks to continue their to ferret this out and then potentially months tour mediate. Senator Mitt Romney called the modern equivalent of Russian bombers flying undetected over our entire country. Is it an act of war and if so how should be retaliate. Well this is a match right over senator Romney's analogy this is a very it's very sophisticated. Espionage attempt to. Take information. Have key information potentially bleak two frankly. Intimidate actual individuals and government as well as intellectual property. But it. Begs the fact that we will we don't have a Saddam. Cyber norms I sometimes think. We just report we spend on tanks ships and guns when we should be better protecting on cyber and I think not only America but frankly. What they affirmative cyber doctrine that has you do this kind of broad based. Indiscriminate attack. You will you bear the consequences we don't have those kind of those norms outfit we knew back in the twentieth century when there were. You cross the line militarily what will strike back there was mutually assured destruction with nuclear weapons and this is not the level at that an attack that. For example Russia took on Ukrainian when they were literally trying to shut down systems. But this is in that gray area. Between espionage and an attack and I think the only way we're going to be like countered is not only better shot at cyber hygiene. Better protocols on how information must be shared. If you are attacked and then making very clear to our adversaries it if you take this kind of action we and others will strike back. Hello how do you respond to those who say this is exactly that kind of thing America does all the time we attack. And we we lead conducting espionage on foreign governments and foreign systems. We do hacks. The level. Of indiscriminate. Attack. Launches secretary state Pompeo said by. Potentially Russian spy agency. This is as broad and his deep. As anything we've ever seen and the idea that that should go. Unanswered would be very bad American policy and frankly. Simply an invite. Russians or others to continue these con about malicious activities. Before election goes is called the ruling Cuban come together today isn't something you can with. Well let's let's but I this I was with senator Schumer last night. In his office to about 11 o'clock I was glad to see that senator Twomey accepted. Senator Schumer offer on a compromise. We will conclude. Three of these facilities from being set up again without congressional approval what was already the law we did not think. A tying the hands of a future fed or treasury made any sense and the great news is. Congress is not going to be the grinch we're gonna get this package done. And I'm very proud that in many ways is package only came about George because they bipartisan group of senators sent a month. Working hard showing the American people that we can. Actually do things when we have such an amazing needs some folks are gonna run out of unemployment the day after Christmas or potentially could get kicked out of their apartment. Where those long lines at the food banks. Help is on the way. Senator Warren thanks for time this morning. Thank you joke.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.