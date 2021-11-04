1-on-1 with Sen. Roger Wicker

More
George Stephanopoulos interviews Sen. Roger Wicker, R-MS., on "This Week."
4:05 | 04/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1-on-1 with Sen. Roger Wicker

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:05","description":"George Stephanopoulos interviews Sen. Roger Wicker, R-MS., on \"This Week.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"77004288","title":"1-on-1 with Sen. Roger Wicker","url":"/ThisWeek/video/sen-roger-wicker-77004288"}