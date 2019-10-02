Transcript for Stephanopoulos: Rep. John Dingell was 'a fierce legislator... and he will be missed'

You have now cast I think now more than 25,000 votes when you look at all of them, which one if you can point T one, is the most important to you? I made a lot of important votes, but I have got to tell you the one of which I'm almost -- I'm most proud and which I think was most important was a vote I ct on '64, the civil rights bill. A lot of folks will remember the country was being torn apart by the denial to our people the right to vote, and I just went around and told folks, now please explain to me why it is that a white man should be able to vote and a black man should not. And the response was and decent and they agreed with me. It started the debate. Congressman John Dingell died at the age of 92. There you saw him explaining just one of the reasons he was a giant of the house. The longest serving member of congress ever, just shy of 60 years. His work reached into every part of American life. I had the privilege of working with him. He was a fierce legislator, a true gentleman and he will be missed. We'll be right back.

