Transcript for 'We're still sticking with the 8 months' for booster shots: Dr. Anthony Fauci

here on September the 20th, pending the approval of the fda and the CDC. The question raised is should it be shorter or almost five months? That's being discussed. President Biden floating quicker access to booster shots as the delta variant surge continues across the nation. Almost every county now reporting high community transmission. For more, let's bring in the president's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci. Good morning to you, Dr. Fauci. The latest data is that the case average is up 153% in the last month. Covid hospitalizations surpassed 100,000 for the first time since January and daily cod-related deaths increasing, despite increasing vaccinations. What needs to happen at a time when covid fatigue seems off the charts? Well, we can't let covid fatigue overcome us, Martha. We still are in a situation where there's a lot that we can do about it. We have now about 80 million people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who have not yet gotten vaccinated. We need to get those people a vaccination. We have a highly effective and safe tool to really get down those numbers that you just accurately portrayed. Those are numbers that are really quite startling. We're still in an up surge. The numbers that you gave are very, very alarming, be you we can do something about it. If it was a situation that we had no recourse or no tools, you could see how frustrating it would be, but it's even more frustrating when it's a situation where we do have a vac even that's highly effective, highly safe, it's free and it works. We have to get those people who are not vaccinated in that group vaccinated. I want to concentrate on school kids with you this morning. As we transition into the fall of course, we have all these kids going to school, and pediatric hospital admissions are at the highest point of the pandemic. Does the delta variant just hit them harder than we expected? What's happening? Well, what we're seeing is that this -- this variant, Martha, is highly transmissible. The ability to transmit from person to person is much greater and more efficient than the prior variants, the alpha variant we had. That's affecting both adults and children. So you're going to see more children infected and quantitatively since more children are infected, you're going to see more children unfortunately getting hospitalized, and that's what we're seeing. We're seeing that. We've got to cut down the community spread. You can protect children who can't get vaccinated because of their age yet. We can protect them by surrounding them with a community of people who are vaccinated. That's how you protect children, and you also do it by complying with the CDC guidelines about masking, particularly masking in school, even though you have vaccinated teachers and vaccinated personnel. You want to give that extra added level of protection for the children. That's the way we can protect them. And what's the latest timetable for getting vaccine shots for children under 12? Well, right now the data has been collected and we should have enough data by I would say the end of September, middle to end of September, early October so that those data can then be presented to the fda to examine for the risk/benefit ratio of safety and benefit, and we will look at at least the middle of September to beginning of October. Hopefully we'll be doing it quickly depending on the assessment of the ratio. You heard president Biden say they're looking at whether booster shots should be given sooner than eight months, perhaps as early as five months. What's your recommendation? Well, we're still sticking with the eight months, Martha. However, as we've said even in the original statement that came out, we're going to have to go through the standard way of the fda looking at the data, and then the advisory committee and immunization practices. We're remaining flexible that if the data tells us differently, we'll make adjustments accordingly, but for now, sticking with the eight. And the intelligence community delivered that review on the origins of coronavirus. It was inconclusive. Will we ever know? You know, I hope so, Martha, because it will help us to avoid this in the future, but we will need the cooperation of Chinese scientists and public health officials if we're going to do the surveillance and logic as well as the animals being able to access whether or not animals have viruses that are closely related to sars cov-2. We need the cooperation of the Chinese. We hope we get that done. Thank you so much for joining us

