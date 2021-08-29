Transcript for 'They're yelling for their lives': Former Army Ranger who assisted Afghan evacuations

Before we go, so many have worked tirelessly through the past two weeks. That includes jariko Denman, a former army ranger who served 15 combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, and he was in kabul working with other veterans to get Afghan allies and their families out of the country, leaving just 30 minutes before Thursday's deadly attack, and jariko, it is good to see you safely back here. You immediately went to kabul to try to help with this network of veterans and others. How does it even work? It worked -- it was much like when we would do operations in another country or a new war as a special operations soldier. We figured it out on the fly. It would give us many of to our partners out as we could, and operate within the left and right limit of you can do this, you can't do that? These are unofficial channels, but you were inside the airport. Absolutely. I mean, when I flew in on the flight that I flew in on, I was surprised we got in because it was just -- no one had ever done it before. It was the first charter flight that we made, and I didn't know if it would work, and when it did, I didn't know if someone would be at the plane telling me not to get off. I got off, and I didn't know where I would stay and just started to figure it out. That's what everyone back home was doing, figuring it out. Figuring out how to communicate with each other, and pulling our friends out. What was that like for you, jariko? I know you were getting hundreds of messages from people you know, from other veterans who were trying to get their interpreters out. Right. I think for me, it had to become kind of a mindset shift because I had been out for awhile. I had to put myself back in the mindset of more like a combat leader, and it became triage at that point. And while it was really gutting to have one of your friends tell you the whole back story of someone who couldn't get out or needed help getting out, but if you had a stack of 45 people you needed to get out, you know, that day sometimes you just had to tell them, hey. Tell your person to sit tight or take chances without me because there isn't the time or the logistics to get all these people. I know on Thursday you sent me video from the night before the bombing that was terrifying. People surging towards that gate, flash bang grenades going off. Explain what you saw. I saw just complete carnage. It reminded me of, you know, when you watch a movie about World War II or something like that, or, you know, looking back at hurricane Katrina when people are just so desperate to get care, and then you add into the mix the Taliban and ISIS and ied threats and those people are tracking that too. They're doing everything they can to get to the front. In the video, it, you know, sounds like you're going to the super bowl, but it's actually people not screaming to cheer. They're yelling for their lives to get attention of somebody to let them in. Jariko, just on closing, I know you worked with some of those Marines and Navy corpsman we lost. This is a tough one for you. You have been in combat. You've lost a lot of friends. This is a tough one. Yeah. Again, it was different going in with this lens. Those Marines and airmen and soldiers on that line and at those Gates were just -- they were kids, and I was out there and tried to cheer them up, and, you know, they helped me so much getting -- getting my I people that I was trying to pull out and getting the people that other people asked me to pull out, and yeah. No complaining. Just no, you know, screw these people. None of that. It was all, we need to get as many out. Just one more. Just one more, and they're absolute heroes. So are you for doing what you did over there. Thanks so much, jariko. That's all for us today. Thanks for sharing part of your Sunday with us on this solemn weekend. Please take a moment to remember the brave service members we lost this week and those still working to save lives. And if you are in the path of the hurricane, stay safe. Have a good day.e path of

