Transcript for 'Things are going to get worse': Dr. Anthony Fauci

At the beginning of July it seemed as if we were winning the fight against covid with schools preparing to open, masks destined for extinction. As August begins, there are frightening signs our covid nightmare is far from over. The delta variant as contagious as chicken pox is spreading fast. In parts of the country, emergency rooms are once again filling up. The death toll expected to rise. The CDC is once again recommending masks indoors in areas where transmission is high. The mask recommendation even applies to people who are fully vaccinated because, while they're unlikely to get severely ill, they can help spread the disease. This week more than 100,000 new indicates reported in a single day for the first time in nearly six months. There's some good news. The pace of vaccinations is picking up. An average of 650,000 shots administered per day. That's a 21% increase in the last week. So where do we go from here? Is this a temporary setback or a deadly new trend? Dr. Anthony Fauci is here to help us make sense of it. Dr. Fauci, thank you for joining us. Help me understand, are we headed towards a period once again where we're going to see lockdowns, businesses shutting down, masks for everybody or is this -- is this potentially just a temporary setback? Jon, I don't think we're going to see lockdowns. I think we have enough of the percentage of people in the country, not enough to crush the outbreak, but I believe enough to not allow us to get into the situation we were in last winter. Things are going to get worse. If you look at the number of cases, the seven-day average has gone up substantially. What we really need to do, Jon, we have 100 million people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who are not getting vaccinated. We are seeing an outbreak of the unvaccinated. There's some breakthrough infections with the vaccinated. You expect that because no vaccine is 100% effective. In the breakthrough infections they're mostly mild or without symptoms. The unvaccinated who have a much, much greater chance of getting infected in the first place are the ones that are vulnerable to severe illness that might lead to hospitalization and in some cases death. We're looking not, I believe, to lockdown, but we're looking to some pain and suffering in the future because we're seeing the cases go up, which is the reason why we keep saying over and over, the solution to this is get vaccinated and this would not be happening. Is this pain and suffering for the most part pain and suffering for those who have not been vaccinated? The bottom line here is, isn't it, that there are breakthrough infections for those vaccinated, but you're highly unlikely to be hospitalized or to die if you've been vaccinated? Isn't that right? That is correct, Jon. No doubt about that. That's one of the very, very important reasons you want people to get vaccinated. The vaccines are doing what they're supposed to do. They're protecting one from getting seriously ill, requiring hospitalizations and perhaps even dying. However, when you have unvaccinated people getting infected, you're propagating the dynamics of the outbreak, which ultimately impacts everybody from the standpoint of having to wear masks, from the standpoint of the safety of the kids in school, from the standpoint of being able to open up everything the way we were when we were normal. So, yes, from the standpoint of illness, hospitalization, suffering and death, the unvaccinated are the much more vulnerable because the vaccinated are protected from severe illness for the most part. When you look at the country as a whole in getting us back to normal, the unvaccinated by not being vaccinated are allowing the propagation and the spread of the outbreak which impacts everyone. Walk me through the mask guidance. The CDC is now recommending in certain circumstances people fully vaccinated to wear masks indoors, even though you're highly unlikely to get severely sick or die if you've been vaccinated. Walk me through the science. Why this recommendation of masks for people fully vaccinated and unlikely to get really sick. Masks for the fully vaccinated, the change and the modification of the guideline, which was formerly, if you're fully vaccinated you didn't need to wear a mask indoors or outdoors. The change, as we know now, even if you're fully vaccinated, when you're in an indoor setting in an area of the country that has a high degree of transmissibility, the Orange and red Zones, you should wear a mask even if you're vaccinated. That has much more to do with transmission, Jon, in the sense that we know now that there are situations as unusual as they are, but they occur. We hear about them all the time. No vaccine is 100% effective, which means in areas of high volume of infection, vaccinated people will get infected. Thank goodness for the most part they won't get seriously ill. They'll generally be asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. We do know now with this very difficult delta variant, it's different than the alpha variant in a very important way. The important way is that it's much more highly transmissible and, when you do get infected, even if you don't have symptoms, the level of virus in the nose is quite high and recent studies have shown the level of virus in the nose of a vaccinated person who may not be symptomatic is the same as an unvaccinated person. We know that vaccinated, asymptomatic people who are infected can spread the infection. You want them to wear a mask so that, if, in fact, they do get infected, they don't spread it to vulnerable people. We're almost out of time. I want to ask you about the reaction we've seen from prominent Republican governors. We've seen Florida Republican governor Desantis, governor Abbott of Texas, governor Ducey in Arizona have pushed back strongly against the notion of mask requirements. Let me read you a quote from governor Ducey, Arizona does not allow mask mandates, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports or discrimination in schools based on who is or isn't vaccinated. They're arguing this is an individual responsibility, an individual's right to decide. What is your answer to these -- these are Republican governors in some of the largest states in our country. Well, Jon, I disagree with them. I respectfully disagree with them. The fact is there are things that are individual responsibilities that one has. There are things that have to do with you individually which also impact others. The spread of infection we're seeing now, the surge in cases, Jon, is impacting everyone in the country. Although you want to respect a person's individual right, when you're dealing with a public health situation -- and we are in a very serious public health challenge with a pandemic, with a virus that has an extraordinary capability of spreading rapidly and efficiently from person to person. A person's individual, individual, decision to not wear a mask, not only impacts them, because if they get infected -- even though they say it's my decision if I get infected, I'll worry about that. The fact is, if you get infected, even if you're without symptoms, you very well may infect another person who may be vulnerable, who may get seriously ill. In essence, you're encroaching on their individual rights because you're making them vulnerable. You could argue that situation both ways. Dr. Fauci, thank you very much for sharing part of your Sunday with us. Good to be with you, Jon. Thank you for having me.

