Transcript for Voters in crucial battleground state of Florida speak on candidates

Now to our series "Six for the win." Florida could be the most consequential battleground. Every path to victory requires a win in the sunshine state. Current polls give Joe Biden a narrow edge. Rachael Scott has a closer look at where things stand right now. Through congress, and through the house -- They still have not decided who to vote for. What has you on the fence? Economics. Simply just taking care of what we have right now. A pandemic is literally turning a switch on my business. When the pandemic sent the economy tumbling, Thomas was forced to close a restaurant in Orlando. And though he says the president is strong on the economy, it's his handling on the pandemic that is giving him pause. Shooting from the hip and he creates a frenzy. And then we have the other candidate, Biden, that I think is a good candidate also, but he is pushing for situations where say $15 an hour, that is a really tough situation to push right now in a bad economy. There is no bigger prize among the contestant states. In the last six elections to candidate has won the white house without winning Florida. It could be a nail biter once again into when president trump was clear to resume campaigning, his first destination was the campaign state. We met Margie who has never voted before. She lost three uncles to covid-19, and she is still standing by the president. I'm with the president that we cannot let it control our lives. Central Florida is one of the most hotly contested areas in the state. Trump won the senior vote here and across Florida last time, but many are more unenthusiastic now. They don't value life. The trump campaign showed up with promises this week. Seniors will be the first in line for the vaccine and we will soon be ending this pandemic. Biden has been leading for this critical voting block. His handling of this has been erratic like his presidency has. It prevented seniors and others from getting the relief they need. As well as another key group, hispanics. About 20% of the population is hispanic. A professor at the university of central Florida has been tracking hispanic voting trends for more than ten years. It's a purple area. People go back and forth between Democrat and Republican. And I think the trump campaign, they don't necessarily need to win the whole percentage, they just need enough. On the other side, Democrats and especially the Biden campaign has to make sure that the turnout is there. One of those that the Biden campaign is voting on, Maria baez, the names of the family that she left behind in Puerto Rico. Round table is up next, stay with us. For that.

